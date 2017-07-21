FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Tigertown Open

The scoring was hot, but the weather was hotter at the 2017 Tigertown Open at The Elms of Massillon.

Three professionals took advantage of the slightly cooler temperatures in the morning wave on Friday to post sizzling scores of 8-under par 64:

– Massillon native and former Malone College player Tyler Light, fresh off making the cut at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, made bogey on three holes during his round but offset them with nine birdies and an eagle;

– first-year professional Jack Sparling of Dublin and formerly of Miami (OH) University, had a seven foot putt for par on the 18th hole to win the event outright but burned the edge for his only bogey of the day;

– and Logan Lagodich of Canton and Charleston’s Marshall University, a mini-tour player who smoked the front nine at The Elms with a score of 29 but also made bogey at the treacherous 18th.

When no one from the afternoon wave matched the 8-under par total of the morning trio, it was off to a playoff starting at the tough par-4 16th.

All three players drove into the right rough from the tee, and all three hit the green but no one was close. Three two-putts — including a 7-foot par-save by Lagodich after an indifferent first putt (above) — and all three players headed to the par-3 17th.

On the 195-yard par-3, Light pulled his tee shot left, Sparling went just over the back of the green, and Lagodich hit the back part of the green about 30 feet away.

Sparling went first and pitched down to a few feet.

Then Light rocked the playoff with a stunning chip-in from 35 feet that drew a large cheer from the crowd who followed (above).

Lagodich made a good putt in an attempt to tie Light’s unexpected birdie, but his effort finished wide right.

The 2017 Tigertown Open victory and the $5,000 first place prize was Light’s.

In the Amateur Division, it was a run-away. Zack Goodchild (left) of Pickerington and Ohio Northern University, won going away by shooting a 6-under par 66. Goodchild said it was his all-time low round, and it gave him three shot victory over Ken Koprivec and Bud Radis.

In the Senior Professional Division, former Ohio State Buckeye and Las Vegas resident Jeff LeMaster (right) posted an even-par 72 to win by two shots over three age 50+ pros: Jim Karr, Tim Monroe and Russ Pappas.

And in the Senior Amateur Division, a pair of players tied at the top: Bruno Chirumbolo of Canton (shown rolling home a birdie at the par-3 ninth above); and Mark Mickley, the GM at Apple Valley Golf Course in Howard. Both players shot 1-over par 73 to share the title.

184 players competed in the 2017 edition of the Tigertown Open, which features the largest one-day payout in Ohio professional golf.

FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Tigertown Open

The Elms Country Club, Massillon, Ohio

Friday, July 21, 2017

PROFESSIONAL DIVISION

Tyler Light (won playoff) 64 $5,000.00

Logan Lagodich 64 $1,250.00

Jack Sparling 64 $1,250.00

Skirpstas, Pete 66 $450.00

Wilson, Chase 66 $450.00

Popely, Nick 67 $300.00

Troyer, Ryan 67 $300.00

Walter, Gene 67 $300.00

Bir, Brian 68 $93.75

Gurska, Matt 68 $93.75

Hall, Kevin 68 $93.75

Luth, Patrick 68 $93.75

McBride, Jake 68 $93.75

McHugh, Tyler 68 $93.75

Paxos, Nick 68 $93.75

Scott, Jake 68 $93.75

Beal, Ross 69 $93.75

Kraft, Kevin 69 $93.75

Lee, Steve 69 $93.75

Mercatoris, C. G. 69 $93.75

Smith, Ben 69 $93.75

Balcar, Michael 70

Stone, Mike 70

Tarter, Nathan 70

Gangluff, Stephen 71

Gutowski, Ryan 71

Holt, Logan 71

Martin, Ryan 71

Tepe, David 71

Latimer, Nick 73

McMahon, Mike 73

Powers, John 73

Weir, Steve 73

Zummo, Anthony 73

Howard, Jared 74

Starr, Matt 74

Vaughan, Darrin 74

Pozderac, Tony 75

Sommers, Matt 75

Burns, Scooter 76

Dietz, Randy 76

Lemons, Doug 76

Miller, Justin 77

Oliver, Jonathan 77

Stas, Jacob 77

Traeger, Dan 77

Trivisonno, Gary 77

Robinette, Preston 79

Finney, Matthew 80

Tritt, Jeff 84

Wenger, H.J. 84

Vaughn, Kevin 85

Sliwiak, Louis Jr N/C

Frey, Kirk N/S

Kubinski, Thomas N/S

Davis, Jon W/D

Thornton, Jonathan W/D

Amateur Division

Zack Goodchild 66 $750.00 GC

Koprievic, Kenny 69 $400.00

Radis, Bud 69 $400.00

Clay, Josh 70 $212.50

Erks, Dylan 70 $212.50

McCollins, Gunnar 70 $212.50

Stimmel, Rick 70 $212.50

Culbertson, Ryan 71 $120.00

Krecic, Joey 71 $120.00

Levengood, Mitch 71 $120.00

Lowder, Hunter 71 $120.00

Moldovan, Maxwell 71 $120.00

Barley, Jerrad 72 $25.00

Howard, Chad 72 $25.00

Mallette, Ryan 72 $25.00

Stallsmith, Anthony 72 $25.00

Ajak, Paul 73

Kasunick, Jarrod 73

Murray, Lucas 74

Schlabach, Mark 74

DeMuesy, Miles 74

DeWees, Josh 75

O’Hara, Adam 75

Renner, Michael 75

Tucker, Dylan 75

Barnett, Kyle 76

Obermiller, Aaron 76

Smith, Cole 76

Wood, Jamison 76

Arman, Adam 77

Bishop, Shayne 77

Miday, Alex 77

Milo, Charles 77

Milo, Danny 77

Mitchell, Nick 77

Slayman, Andrew 77

Snell, Dave 77

Stoops, Robert 77

Wade, Sam 77

Jones, Brad 78

Mokros, Mark 78

Parker, Quinn 78

Sikora, Ryan 78

Sweany, Michael 78

Tomak, Christian 78

Widner, Joshua 78

Patton, Mike 79

Tully, Brenden 79

VanRyzin, Zachary 80

Wheeler, Brett 80

Selogy, Nick 81

Chapman, Rob 82

King, Austin 82

Maurer, Alex 82

Pozderac, Cale 82

Ricker, Cory 82

Youngman, Mark 82

Conjerti, Jordan 83

DeLillo, Jordan 83

Hanson, Gary Jr 83

Koch, Brad 83

Vellios, Yianni 83

Witschey, Tom 83

Pizzino, Patrick 84

Welk, Brian 84

Wenger, Jeff 84

Wright, Dakota 84

Booth, Andrew 85

Buehler, Dustin 85

Dillon, Brent 85

Laird, Mason 85

Conjerti, Jacob 86

DiMeo, Sam 86

Lowers, Ryan 86

Hostetler, Ryan 89

Vellios, John 92

Grant, David 95

Martin, Rich 102

Beebe, Brian DQ

Tolbert, Chris N/C

Hinton, Jimmy N/S

Abraham, Tyson W/D

Whitehead, Chris W/D

Senior Professional Division

Jeff LeMaster 72 $1,000.00

Karr, Jim 74 $226.66

Monroe, Tim 74 $226.66

Papa, Russ 74 $226.66

Adcock, Tony 75

Bush, Raymond 76

Cichra, Jim 76

Robertson, Walt 76

Cornell, Scott 78

DeMuesy, Scott 80

Hotchkiss, Bradley 84

Power, Vic 86

Senior Amateur Division

Bruno Chirumbolo 73 $325.00 GC

Mark Mickley 73 $325.00 GC

Criswell, Larry 74 $162.50

Miller, Fred 74 $162.50

Bordman, Rod 75 $100.00

Ford, Tim 76 $25.00

Freudiman, Dave 76 $25.00

Thomas, Mark 76 $25.00

Lahnan, Larry 77

Moon, Jeff 77

Eberhardt, Tim 79

Hedrick, Joe 79

Lawler, Dennis 79

LeMaster, Leon 79

Spino, Bob 79

Congin, Gary 80

Davis, Tim 80

Mendoza, Raul 80

Trier, David 80

Heavner, Tim 81

Negulici, Scott 81

Nemeth, Joe 81

Karshner, Robert 82

Rositani, Ron 82

Selogy, Gus 83

Swast, Terry 84

Tully, Mark 84

Weston, Mike 84

Candusso, Dany 102

Kern, John N/C

Tarter, Jim N/C