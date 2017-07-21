FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Tigertown Open

The scoring was hot, but the weather was hotter at the 2017 Tigertown Open at The Elms of Massillon.
Three professionals took advantage of the slightly cooler temperatures in the morning wave on Friday to post sizzling scores of 8-under par 64:
– Massillon native and former Malone College player Tyler Light, fresh off making the cut at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, made bogey on three holes during his round but offset them with nine birdies and an eagle;
– first-year professional Jack Sparling of Dublin and formerly of Miami (OH) University, had a seven foot putt for par on the 18th hole to win the event outright but burned the edge for his only bogey of the day;
– and Logan Lagodich of Canton and Charleston’s Marshall University, a mini-tour player who smoked the front nine at The Elms with a score of 29 but also made bogey at the treacherous 18th.
When no one from the afternoon wave matched the 8-under par total of the morning trio, it was off to a playoff starting at the tough par-4 16th.
All three players drove into the right rough from the tee, and all three hit the green but no one was close. Three two-putts — including a 7-foot par-save by Lagodich after an indifferent first putt (above) — and all three players headed to the par-3 17th.
On the 195-yard par-3, Light pulled his tee shot left, Sparling went just over the back of the green, and Lagodich hit the back part of the green about 30 feet away.
Sparling went first and pitched down to a few feet.
Then Light rocked the playoff with a stunning chip-in from 35 feet that drew a large cheer from the crowd who followed (above).
Lagodich made a good putt in an attempt to tie Light’s unexpected birdie, but his effort finished wide right.
The 2017 Tigertown Open victory and the $5,000 first place prize was Light’s.
In the Amateur Division, it was a run-away. Zack Goodchild (left) of Pickerington and Ohio Northern University, won going away by shooting a 6-under par 66. Goodchild said it was his all-time low round, and it gave him three shot victory over Ken Koprivec and Bud Radis.
In the Senior Professional Division, former Ohio State Buckeye and Las Vegas resident Jeff LeMaster (right) posted an even-par 72 to win by two shots over three age 50+ pros: Jim Karr, Tim Monroe and Russ Pappas.
And in the Senior Amateur Division, a pair of players tied at the top: Bruno Chirumbolo of Canton (shown rolling home a birdie at the par-3 ninth above); and Mark Mickley, the GM at Apple Valley Golf Course in Howard. Both players shot 1-over par 73 to share the title.
184 players competed in the 2017 edition of the Tigertown Open, which features the largest one-day payout in Ohio professional golf.
PHOTO GALLERY HERE > | SHOOT-OUT & PRO-AM RESULTS HERE >
FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Tigertown Open
The Elms Country Club, Massillon, Ohio
Friday, July 21, 2017
PROFESSIONAL DIVISION
Tyler Light (won playoff) 64 $5,000.00
Logan Lagodich 64 $1,250.00
Jack Sparling 64 $1,250.00
Skirpstas, Pete 66 $450.00
Wilson, Chase 66 $450.00
Popely, Nick 67 $300.00
Troyer, Ryan 67 $300.00
Walter, Gene 67 $300.00
Bir, Brian 68 $93.75
Gurska, Matt 68 $93.75
Hall, Kevin 68 $93.75
Luth, Patrick 68 $93.75
McBride, Jake 68 $93.75
McHugh, Tyler 68 $93.75
Paxos, Nick 68 $93.75
Scott, Jake 68 $93.75
Beal, Ross 69 $93.75
Kraft, Kevin 69 $93.75
Lee, Steve 69 $93.75
Mercatoris, C. G. 69 $93.75
Smith, Ben 69 $93.75
Balcar, Michael 70
Stone, Mike 70
Tarter, Nathan 70
Gangluff, Stephen 71
Gutowski, Ryan 71
Holt, Logan 71
Martin, Ryan 71
Tepe, David 71
Latimer, Nick 73
McMahon, Mike 73
Powers, John 73
Weir, Steve 73
Zummo, Anthony 73
Howard, Jared 74
Starr, Matt 74
Vaughan, Darrin 74
Pozderac, Tony 75
Sommers, Matt 75
Burns, Scooter 76
Dietz, Randy 76
Lemons, Doug 76
Miller, Justin 77
Oliver, Jonathan 77
Stas, Jacob 77
Traeger, Dan 77
Trivisonno, Gary 77
Robinette, Preston 79
Finney, Matthew 80
Tritt, Jeff 84
Wenger, H.J. 84
Vaughn, Kevin 85
Sliwiak, Louis Jr N/C
Frey, Kirk N/S
Kubinski, Thomas N/S
Davis, Jon W/D
Thornton, Jonathan W/D
Amateur Division
Zack Goodchild 66 $750.00 GC
Koprievic, Kenny 69 $400.00
Radis, Bud 69 $400.00
Clay, Josh 70 $212.50
Erks, Dylan 70 $212.50
McCollins, Gunnar 70 $212.50
Stimmel, Rick 70 $212.50
Culbertson, Ryan 71 $120.00
Krecic, Joey 71 $120.00
Levengood, Mitch 71 $120.00
Lowder, Hunter 71 $120.00
Moldovan, Maxwell 71 $120.00
Barley, Jerrad 72 $25.00
Howard, Chad 72 $25.00
Mallette, Ryan 72 $25.00
Stallsmith, Anthony 72 $25.00
Ajak, Paul 73
Kasunick, Jarrod 73
Murray, Lucas 74
Schlabach, Mark 74
DeMuesy, Miles 74
DeWees, Josh 75
O’Hara, Adam 75
Renner, Michael 75
Tucker, Dylan 75
Barnett, Kyle 76
Obermiller, Aaron 76
Smith, Cole 76
Wood, Jamison 76
Arman, Adam 77
Bishop, Shayne 77
Miday, Alex 77
Milo, Charles 77
Milo, Danny 77
Mitchell, Nick 77
Slayman, Andrew 77
Snell, Dave 77
Stoops, Robert 77
Wade, Sam 77
Jones, Brad 78
Mokros, Mark 78
Parker, Quinn 78
Sikora, Ryan 78
Sweany, Michael 78
Tomak, Christian 78
Widner, Joshua 78
Patton, Mike 79
Tully, Brenden 79
VanRyzin, Zachary 80
Wheeler, Brett 80
Selogy, Nick 81
Chapman, Rob 82
King, Austin 82
Maurer, Alex 82
Pozderac, Cale 82
Ricker, Cory 82
Youngman, Mark 82
Conjerti, Jordan 83
DeLillo, Jordan 83
Hanson, Gary Jr 83
Koch, Brad 83
Vellios, Yianni 83
Witschey, Tom 83
Pizzino, Patrick 84
Welk, Brian 84
Wenger, Jeff 84
Wright, Dakota 84
Booth, Andrew 85
Buehler, Dustin 85
Dillon, Brent 85
Laird, Mason 85
Conjerti, Jacob 86
DiMeo, Sam 86
Lowers, Ryan 86
Hostetler, Ryan 89
Vellios, John 92
Grant, David 95
Martin, Rich 102
Beebe, Brian DQ
Tolbert, Chris N/C
Hinton, Jimmy N/S
Abraham, Tyson W/D
Whitehead, Chris W/D
Senior Professional Division
Jeff LeMaster 72 $1,000.00
Karr, Jim 74 $226.66
Monroe, Tim 74 $226.66
Papa, Russ 74 $226.66
Adcock, Tony 75
Bush, Raymond 76
Cichra, Jim 76
Robertson, Walt 76
Cornell, Scott 78
DeMuesy, Scott 80
Hotchkiss, Bradley 84
Power, Vic 86
Senior Amateur Division
Bruno Chirumbolo 73 $325.00 GC
Mark Mickley 73 $325.00 GC
Criswell, Larry 74 $162.50
Miller, Fred 74 $162.50
Bordman, Rod 75 $100.00
Ford, Tim 76 $25.00
Freudiman, Dave 76 $25.00
Thomas, Mark 76 $25.00
Lahnan, Larry 77
Moon, Jeff 77
Eberhardt, Tim 79
Hedrick, Joe 79
Lawler, Dennis 79
LeMaster, Leon 79
Spino, Bob 79
Congin, Gary 80
Davis, Tim 80
Mendoza, Raul 80
Trier, David 80
Heavner, Tim 81
Negulici, Scott 81
Nemeth, Joe 81
Karshner, Robert 82
Rositani, Ron 82
Selogy, Gus 83
Swast, Terry 84
Tully, Mark 84
Weston, Mike 84
Candusso, Dany 102
Kern, John N/C
Tarter, Jim N/C
No Comment