

Gary Trivisonno earned his third victory on the Sunbelt Senior Tour, winning the second annual Cleveland Senior Open by three strokes Thursday at Madison Country Club.

Trivisonno, a Northern Ohio PGA Life Member, shot 66-68—134, making five birdies in each round and two bogeys Thursday. He outscored John Ross of Bramwell, W.Va. Ross posted 67-70—137, second among 17 starters.

Trivisonno received $4,000 for his victory, while the runner-up Ross earned $3,000 from the $14,000 purse.

Last year’s winner, Lonnie Nielsen, a PGA Tour Champions veteran from East Aurora, N.Y., did not compete. He won the inaugural Cleveland Senior Open at Little Mountain CC in Painesville.



FINAL REULTS: Sunbelt Senior Tour

2017 Cleveland Senior Open

Madison Country Club, Madison, Ohio, CC

6,487 yards, par 36-35—71

August 9 – 10, 2017



Gary Trivisonno, Aurora, OH, $4,000 66-68—134

John Ross, Bramwell, WV, $3,000 67-70—137

Tim Conley, Braselton, GA, $2,400 70-69—139

Roger Rowland, Jacksonville, FL, $1,500 72-68—140

Dick Mast, Forest, VA, $1,500 67-73—140

Tim Lewis, Hampton, VA, $800 73-70—143

Ron Schroeder, Montgomery, TX, $800 71-72—143

Out of the Money:

T8 Bob Flanagan 69 – 75 = 144

T8 Matt Mankin 71 – 73 = 144

T8 Jimmy Montecinos 73 – 71 = 144

11 Steven Shaw 74 – 72 = 146

12 Rob Mckelvey 72 – 75 = 147

13 Bob Kurtz 73 – 77 = 150

14 Walt Robertson 77 – 80 = 157

15 Russ Papa 75 – 83 = 158

16 Bobby Luzzi 79 – 84 = 163

17 Randy Kennedy 82 – 84 = 166

WD Robin Byrd WD

WD Steve Ford WD

WD Steve Kranick WD