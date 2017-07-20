After two days of intense heat, humidity and a tough golf course setup, Jim Herchek of Chagrin Falls won the 2017 Senior Cleveland Amateur Golf Championship by a single shot at Big Met Golf Course in Fairview Park.

Herchek began Thursday’s second round tied for the lead with Marc Pogachar, and the two remained tied at the top at even par after 27 holes.

But down the stretch Herchek was able to secure the victory with rounds of 72-75 for a total of 3-over par 147, holding off Pogachar (72-76) as well as second round charges by Allen Freeman (76-72), Cary Slabaugh (75-73), and David Peck (74-74), all who finished one shot behind at 148. (Freeman was awarded the runner-up trophy via scorecard playoff.)

All players who shot a score of 149 and under qualified for the Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship at Manakiki Golf Course in Willoughby Hills August 11th – 13th.



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Senior Cleveland Amateur Championship

Big Met Golf Course, Fairview Park, Ohio

Weds-Thurs, July 19 – 20, 2017

1 Herchek, Jim 72 – 75 = 147 $450

T2 Pogachar, Marc 72 – 76 = 148 $275

T2 Peck, Dave 74 – 74 = 148 $275

T2 Slabaugh, Cary 75 – 73 = 148 $275

T2 Freeman, Allen 76 – 72 = 148 $275

T6 Beres, Mike 73 – 76 = 149 $90

T6 Allen, George 73 – 76 = 149 $90

T6 Saari, Scott 74 – 75 = 149 $90

T6 Bedell, Steve 75 – 74 = 149 $90

T6 Blackburn, Steve 77 – 72 = 149 $90

T11 Heavner, Tim 73 – 77 = 150

T11 Cutlip, Dean 73 – 77 = 150

T11 Lahnan, Larry 75 – 75 = 150

T11 Thomas, Mark 76 – 74 = 150

T11 Beres, Roy 76 – 74 = 150

T11 Najda, Ray 78 – 72 = 150

T11 Schustrich, Rob 78 – 72 = 150

18 Livak, Frank 77 – 74 = 151

T19 Mintz, Michael 76 – 76 = 152

T19 Pluto, Keith 76 – 76 = 152

T19 Zebris, Jim 76 – 76 = 152

T19 Lagrotteria, Paul 77 – 75 = 152

T19 Crider, Randy 79 – 73 = 152

T19 Denk, Joe 80 – 72 = 152

T19 Foss, Mark 81 – 71 = 152

T26 Cea, Jim 74 – 79 = 153

T26 Borlin, Mark 76 – 77 = 153

T28 Halle, George 75 – 79 = 154

T28 Burge, Geoff 77 – 77 = 154

T28 Jayme, John 78 – 76 = 154

T28 Luken, Jeff 79 – 75 = 154

T32 Wilburn, Randy 76 – 79 = 155

T32 Sokol, Brian 78 – 77 = 155

T34 Heran, Scott 78 – 78 = 156

T34 Prokop, Ray 78 – 78 = 156

T36 Brady, Mike 78 – 79 = 157

T36 Tischler, Stephen 79 – 78 = 157

38 Clemens, Duane 79 – 81 = 160

39 Durban, Ray 82 – 79 = 161

T40 Wooley, Mike 83 – 82 = 165

T40 Niedzialek, John 84 – 81 = 165

T40 Beltavski, Mark 84 – 81 = 165

43 Richardson, Kevin 81 – 85 = 166

44 Karshner, Robert 84 – 83 = 167

T45 Rositani, Ron 82 – 88 = 170

T45 Steinhilber, Steve 83 – 87 = 170

T45 Haffey, Patrick 89 – 81 = 170

48 Smith, Todd 85 – 86 = 171

49 Ciccarello, Mark 85 – 88 = 173

50 Bania, Dan 86 – 88 = 174

51 Congin, Gary 91 – 87 = 178

52 Collins, Bob 95 – 98 = 193

Furlong, Neal WD

Miller, Ron WD

Warnica, Bryan WD



RD2 SKINS: $205 each

Mark Foss Hole #5 – (3)

Frank Livak Hole #8 – (2)

Steve Bedell Hole #10 – (2)

Frank Livak Hole #18 – (3)