Besting a big field of players in their fifties, 65-year old Doug Savage of Mt. Vernon and 61-year old Bruno Chirumbolo of Canton both shot a score of 2-under par 69 in the 2017 Senior Chippewa Championship on Wednesday.

So Savage and Chirumbolo headed to a sudden death playoff.

Both players made fairly standard pars on the first and second holes, and continued to the reachable par-5 third. After both players finished in the right rough off the tee, Savage hit his 213 yard shot to 25 feet pin-high while Chirumbolo hit his second shot from 211 yards just short right of the green. Chirumbolo pitched up to about a foot and had birdie locked. But Savage ended the playoff then and there by burying his eagle attempt, punctuating the victory with a little fist pump.

But Chirumbolo padded his second-place winnings by taking one of three skins earned on the day, making an eagle on the third hole in regulation. The 50-59 and 60-69 age brackets played from the same white tee boxes, so those two age groups shared a skins pot and eligibility to win the Senior Championship event.

The only other player under par was 53-year-old two-time Senior Chippewa Champion Rob Schustrich of Wyndham, who finished third overall and first in the Age 50-59 bracket with a 1-under par 70.

In the Age 70+ Division, playing from the gold tees, Bill Thomas shot 74 to win by a whopping five shots over Bill Willis.

To a man, every player raved about the value of the event hosted by Chippewa poobah Kevin Larizza. A full field tournament with prizes. Big beef hot dogs at the turn. All the beer and pop you could drink. And a filet steak dinner with au gratin potatoes and green beans after golf that was spectacular. All for $50, with the skins game an extra $10. It would still be a deal at twice the price…

FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Senior Chippewa Championship

Chippewa Golf Club, Doylestown

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

OVERALL RESULTS:

Doug Savage 69* $300

Bruno Chirumbolo 69 $200

*won with eagle on third playoff hole

50-59 Age Division

Rob Schustrich 70 $250 GC

Dean Cutlip 72 $50 GC

Jeff Jenkins 72 $50 GC

Bob Spino 72 $50 GC

Allen Freeman 73

Tim Heavner 74

Zoran Karic 74

Raul Mendoza 74

Chris Myers 74

Jim Grosso 75

JP Jones 75

Bob Wadsworth 75

Frank Livak 76

Ray McNiece 76

Steve Skladany 76

Dave Peck 77

Tom Reams 77

Steve Spring 77

JD Taylor 77

Larry Trenta 77

Don Coleman 78

Randy Crider 78

Fred Lindquist 78

Russ Rybka 78

Mark Thomas 79

Kevin Larizza 82

Bill Baksa 83

Kevin Breen 84

Steve Feist 84

Cliff Griffith 84

Chris Helaney 84

Mark Cicarello 85

Eric Coleman 85

Ron Rositani 86

Butch Marinkod 87

Jeff Mccurrah 89

Ted Pablo 89

Bruce Steiner Jr. 89

Jim Basar 90

Mitch Gainer 90

Andy Okulovich 91

Kevin Devaughn 93

Peach Okulovich 98

Ron Seese NC

John Sullivan NC

George Allen WD

60-69 Age Division

Bruno Chirumbolo 69

Doug Savage 69

Steve Bedell 73

Jim Cea 73

Bruce Dean 73

Jeff Dean 73

Jeff Luken 73

Larry Deorr 75

Fleming Doug 75

Jim Niskinen 75

Michael Mintz 76

Ricky Smith 76

Butch Morratt 79

Dennis Carmedy 80

Ron Skirpstas 80

Terry Keenan 81

Bill Richards 81

Paul Trenta 81

Mike Turner 82

Carl Behrens 84

Ronny Bell 84

Bruce Manes 84

Greg Tayler 84

Matt Schwindeman 86

Mark Skladany 87

Bob Steiner 87

Art Reedy 88

Tim Barrett 89

Jack Cox 91

George Ferguson 91

Joe Jiamachello 91

Dale Dicalarlo 94

Mike Kuthan 94

Mickey Ozog 97

Bruce Keenan 99

Fred Weiss 101

50-69 Skins: $273 Each

Bruno Chirumbolo Eagle #3

Jeff Dean Eagle #10

Jim Cea Eagle #11

70+ Age Division

Bill Thomas 74 $75 GC

Bill Willis 79 $50 GC

Ed Butler 81

Albert Roderick 81

Don Goodson 82

Joe Sholtis 83

Adam Letz 87

Bruce Steiner Sr. 87

John Avallone 88

Jim Black 88

Bob Cornelius 89

Chuck Ross 90

Scott Middleton 91

Kay Dyer 91

Dick Pfeifer 94

Dave Deptouitz 95

Dan Tuchlowski 95

Leroy Kline 102

Norman Mann 114

Age 70+ Skins: $30 Each

Ed Butler Birdie #6

Scott Middleton Birdie #10

Bob Cornelius Par #14

Joe Sholtis Birdie #15

Bruce Steiner Sr. Birdie #18