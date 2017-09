FINAL RESULTS:

2017 SAWMILL BIG CASH SCRAMBLE

Sawmill Creek Golf Club, Huron, Ohio

Sunday, September 24, 2017



1st Place – 52 (-19) $3000

Jeff Cuzzort, Joe Wilson, Ivan Mahanic, Matt Mahanic (Detroit Michigan)



2nd Place Tie- 54 (-17) $1450 Each

Jake McBride, Tom McBride, Chuck Moore, Blake McKelvey

Jade Waligura, Dave Frey, Andrew Strupe, Eric Snodgrass



4th Place Tie- 55 (-16) $950 Each

Bryan Yeo, Trevor Jones, John Hinsher, Josh Schmittgen

Mark Miller, Greg P., Jared K., Adam S.



6th Place Tie- 56 (-15) $700 Each

Drew Caudill, Andy Marsell, Anthony Sonage, Scott Scugge

Steve Stone, Brandon Hoelzer, Clint Schrieber, Ben Torchia



8th Place Tie- 57 (-14) $200 Each

Ryan Spicer, Shayne Fischer, Kurt Anderson, Zack Koinis

Bo Hoag, Tanner Murphy, Michael Cress, Kevin Grabeman

Josh Anderson, Zach Griffith, Tyler Anderson, Shannon Bortruff



29 Teams – Total Purse $9,800 (No Skins Pot) | 6700 Yards – Par 71



Thank you to the Huron and Margaretta Boys High School Golf Teams for assisting the players as hole watchers.