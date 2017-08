About the author

OPEN DIVISION Christopher Utrup, Uniontown 80-72 152 Jimmy Hinton, North Canton 82-73 155 *Luke Liberatore, Solon 78-78 156 Richard Areddy III, Silver Lake 76-80 156 Michael Furey, Twinsburg 79-79 158 Vincent Leone, Canfield 76-83 159 Dave Goda, Euclid 81-80 161 Alex Mosteller, Hudson 88-74 162 Mark Brower, Stow 82-83 165 Dustin Buehler, Akron 86-83 169 Tim Bevington, Burton 88-90 170 Dan Terry, Brunswick 87-86 173 Bruce Bailey, Akron 92-82 174 Derek Sibit, Akron 86-89 175 Thomas Smith, Fairview Park 94-94 188 Josh Smith, Akron 95-99 194 Lavell Smith, Akron 111-99 210 *Earned third place in scorecard playoff

FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Portage County Amateur Windmill Lakes Golf Course, Ravenna Sugarbush Golf Course, Garrettsville July 29-30, 2017

