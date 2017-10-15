

FINAL RESULTS:

2017 OHSAA Boys Division III State Tournament

Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

Par 72, 6546 yards

Fri-Sat, October 13-14, 2017

TEAM RESULTS:

Worthington Christian 306 317 623 +47 1st

Tyler Jones 75 77 152 +8 t-5th

Will Evans 78 77 155 +11 t-10th

Jake Hoheisel 77 79 156 +12 t-13th

Blake Lawson 76 84 160 +16 t-21st

Cole Brooks 84 84 168 +24 t-32nd

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 315 325 640 +64 2nd

Tucker Morris 70 79 149 +5 4th

Ben Foltz 77 78 155 +11 t-10th

Jay Magyari 80 84 164 +20 t-27th

Liam Ottaway 88 84 172 +28 t-37th

Joey Hollis 95 91 186 +42 t-56th

Strasburg-Franklin 319 328 647 +71 3rd

Mitch Neidenthal 76 77 153 +9 t-7th

Dylan Tucker 79 79 158 +14 t-17th

Mike Neidenthal 78 83 161 +17 t-23rd

Calvin Willis 86 89 175 +31 t-42nd

Ethan Cregan 97 97 194 +50 t-62nd

Van Buren 324 327 651 +75 4th

Brandon Wehrle 75 81 156 +12 t-13th

Hunter Foltz 82 79 161 +17 t-23rd

Connor Ohlrich 84 80 164 +20 t-27th

Noah Frederick 83 87 170 +26 35th

Quentin Weddell 85 89 174 +30 41st

Brookfield 330 326 656 +80 5th

Connor Stevens 73 74 147 +3 3rd

Nate Smoot 87 76 163 +19 t-25th

Justin Atkinson 81 83 164 +20 t-27th

Jake Shingledecker 92 93 185 +41 t-54th

Jon Hiner 89 97 186 +42 t-56th

Cincinnati Seven Hills 327 346 673 +97 6th

Egan Dewitt 76 82 158 +14 t-17th

Max Lane 79 81 160 +16 t-21st

John Stewart 82 91 173 +29 40th

Ben Schiff 90 92 182 +38 t-51st

Louann Kovach 114 110 224 +80 72nd

Kalida 349 333 682 +106 7th

Josh Klausing 80 76 156 +12 t-13th

Christian Nartker 79 78 157 +13 16th

Josh Recker 93 85 178 +34 t-46th

Alec Edelbrock 97 96 193 +49 61st

Luke Erhart 102 94 196 +52 65th

Cincinnati Country Day 347 345 692 +116 8th

John Pettengill 81 82 163 +19 t-25th

Jack Gardner 83 85 168 +24 t-32nd

Sam Pettengill 89 90 179 +35 48th

Thomas Mactaggart 94 88 182 +38 t-51st

Joey Hodson 94 100 194 +50 t-62nd

Canton Central Catholic 348 349 697 +121 9th

Tyler Freudeman 78 80 158 +14 t-17th

Kyle Freudeman 89 89 178 +34 t-46th

Nolan Helline 90 90 180 +36 49th

Max Congeni 91 90 181 +37 50th

Luke Helline 92 94 186 +42 t-56th

Toledo Ottawa Hills 371 364 735 +159 10th

Andrew Lyon 89 82 171 +27 36th

Nick Durfee 87 85 172 +28 t-37th

Eli Zinck 96 99 195 +51 64th

Jack Yark 99 98 197 +53 66th

David Rodriguez 110 100 210 +66 71st

Spencerville 372 370 742 +166 11th

Ethan Harmon 89 86 175 +31 t-42nd

Gavin Harmon 85 92 177 +33 45th

Collin Davis 94 98 192 +48 60th

Alex Gallman 104 94 198 +54 67th

Drake Mertz 104 98 202 +58 68th

Seaman North Adams 373 373 746 +170 12th

Noah Lung 86 83 169 +25 34th

Colt Schumaker 94 91 185 +41 t-54th

Bryant Lung 88 101 189 +45 59th

Carson hall 107 98 205 +61 69th

Uriah Hall 105 102 207 +63 70th

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

1 . Jared Wilson Columbiana 69 72 141 -3

2 . Avery Green South Charleston Southeastern 73 73 146 +2

3 . Connor Stevens Brookfield 73 74 147 +3

4 . Tucker Morris Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 70 79 149 +5

T 5. Tyler Jones Worthington Christian 75 77 152 +8

T 5. Braden Smith Smithville 73 79 152 +8

T 7. Mitch Neidenthal Strasburg-Franklin 76 77 153 +9

T 7. Nathan Osborn Twin Valley South 80 73 153 +9

9 . Brevin Weaver Sugarcreek Garaway 83 71 154 +10

T 10. Will Evans Worthington Christian 78 77 155 +11

T 10. Ben Foltz Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 77 78 155 +11

T 10. Drew Salyers Howard East Knox 85 70 155 +11

T 13. Jake Hoheisel Worthington Christian 77 79 156 +12

T 13. Josh Klausing Kalida 80 76 156 +12

T 13. Brandon Wehrle Van Buren 75 81 156 +12

1 6 . Christian Nartker Kalida 79 78 157 +13

T 17. Egan Dewitt Cincinnati Seven Hills 76 82 158 +14

T 17. Tyler Freudeman Canton Central Catholic 78 80 158 +14

T 17. Dylan Tucker Strasburg-Franklin 79 79 158 +14

2 0 . Aaron Belcher Bluffton 81 78 159 +15

T 21. Max Lane Cincinnati Seven Hills 79 81 160 +16

T 21. Blake Lawson Worthington Christian 76 84 160 +16

T 23. Hunter Foltz Van Buren 82 79 161 +17

T 23. Mike Neidenthal Strasburg-Franklin 78 83 161 +17

T 25. John Pettengill Cincinnati Country Day 81 82 163 +19

T 25. Nate Smoot Brookfield 87 76 163 +19

T 27. Justin Atkinson Brookfield 81 83 164 +20

T 27. Jimmy Graham Warren John F. Kennedy 81 83 164 +20

T 27. Jay Magyari Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 80 84 164 +20

T 27. Connor Ohlrich Van Buren 84 80 164 +20

3 1 . Elijah McCarty West Union 84 83 167 +23

T 32. Cole Brooks Worthington Christian 84 84 168 +24

T 32. Jack Gardner Cincinnati Country Day 83 85 168 +24

3 4 . Noah Lung Seaman North Adams 86 83 169 +25

3 5 . Noah Frederick Van Buren 83 87 170 +26

3 6 . Andrew Lyon Toledo Ottawa Hills 89 82 171 +27

T 37. Nick Durfee Toledo Ottawa Hills 87 85 172 +28

T 37. Mitchell Miller Elmore Woodmore 86 86 172 +28

T 37. Liam Ottaway Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 88 84 172 +28

4 0 . John Stewart Cincinnati Seven Hills 82 91 173 +29

4 1 . Quentin Weddell Van Buren 85 89 174 +30

T 42. Ethan Harmon Spencerville 89 86 175 +31

T 42. Calvin Willis Strasburg-Franklin 86 89 175 +31

4 4 . Evan Heritage Maumee Valley Country Day 84 92 176 +32

4 5 . Gavin Harmon Spencerville 85 92 177 +33

T 46. Kyle Freudeman Canton Central Catholic 89 89 178 +34

T 46. Josh Recker Kalida 93 85 178 +34

4 8 . Sam Pettengill Cincinnati Country Day 89 90 179 +35

4 9 . Nolan Helline Canton Central Catholic 90 90 180 +36

5 0 . Max Congeni Canton Central Catholic 91 90 181 +37

T 51. Andrew Kuenzli Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 92 90 182 +38

T 51. Thomas Mactaggart Cincinnati Country Day 94 88 182 +38

T 51. Ben Schiff Cincinnati Seven Hills 90 92 182 +38

T 54. Colt Schumaker Seaman North Adams 94 91 185 +41

T 54. Jake Shingledecker Brookfield 92 93 185 +41

T 56. Luke Helline Canton Central Catholic 92 94 186 +42

T 56. Jon Hiner Brookfield 89 97 186 +42

T 56. Joey Hollis Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 95 91 186 +42

5 9 . Bryant Lung Seaman North Adams 88 101 189 +45

6 0 . Collin Davis Spencerville 94 98 192 +48

6 1 . Alec Edelbrock Kalida 97 96 193 +49

T 62. Ethan Cregan Strasburg-Franklin 97 97 194 +50

T 62. Joey Hodson Cincinnati Country Day 94 100 194 +50

6 4 . Eli Zinck Toledo Ottawa Hills 96 99 195 +51

6 5 . Luke Erhart Kalida 102 94 196 +52

6 6 . Jack Yark Toledo Ottawa Hills 99 98 197 +53

6 7 . Alex Gallman Spencerville 104 94 198 +54

6 8 . Drake Mertz Spencerville 104 98 202 +58

6 9 . Carson hall Seaman North Adams 107 98 205 +61

7 0 . Uriah Hall Seaman North Adams 105 102 207 +63

7 1 . David Rodriguez Toledo Ottawa Hills 110 100 210 +66

7 2 . Louann Kovach Cincinnati Seven Hills 114 110 224 +80



Photo courtesy of Bill Pollock