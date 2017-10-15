FINAL RESULTS:
2017 OHSAA Boys Division III State Tournament
Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio
Par 72, 6546 yards
Fri-Sat, October 13-14, 2017
TEAM RESULTS:
Worthington Christian 306 317 623 +47 1st
Tyler Jones 75 77 152 +8 t-5th
Will Evans 78 77 155 +11 t-10th
Jake Hoheisel 77 79 156 +12 t-13th
Blake Lawson 76 84 160 +16 t-21st
Cole Brooks 84 84 168 +24 t-32nd
Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 315 325 640 +64 2nd
Tucker Morris 70 79 149 +5 4th
Ben Foltz 77 78 155 +11 t-10th
Jay Magyari 80 84 164 +20 t-27th
Liam Ottaway 88 84 172 +28 t-37th
Joey Hollis 95 91 186 +42 t-56th
Strasburg-Franklin 319 328 647 +71 3rd
Mitch Neidenthal 76 77 153 +9 t-7th
Dylan Tucker 79 79 158 +14 t-17th
Mike Neidenthal 78 83 161 +17 t-23rd
Calvin Willis 86 89 175 +31 t-42nd
Ethan Cregan 97 97 194 +50 t-62nd
Van Buren 324 327 651 +75 4th
Brandon Wehrle 75 81 156 +12 t-13th
Hunter Foltz 82 79 161 +17 t-23rd
Connor Ohlrich 84 80 164 +20 t-27th
Noah Frederick 83 87 170 +26 35th
Quentin Weddell 85 89 174 +30 41st
Brookfield 330 326 656 +80 5th
Connor Stevens 73 74 147 +3 3rd
Nate Smoot 87 76 163 +19 t-25th
Justin Atkinson 81 83 164 +20 t-27th
Jake Shingledecker 92 93 185 +41 t-54th
Jon Hiner 89 97 186 +42 t-56th
Cincinnati Seven Hills 327 346 673 +97 6th
Egan Dewitt 76 82 158 +14 t-17th
Max Lane 79 81 160 +16 t-21st
John Stewart 82 91 173 +29 40th
Ben Schiff 90 92 182 +38 t-51st
Louann Kovach 114 110 224 +80 72nd
Kalida 349 333 682 +106 7th
Josh Klausing 80 76 156 +12 t-13th
Christian Nartker 79 78 157 +13 16th
Josh Recker 93 85 178 +34 t-46th
Alec Edelbrock 97 96 193 +49 61st
Luke Erhart 102 94 196 +52 65th
Cincinnati Country Day 347 345 692 +116 8th
John Pettengill 81 82 163 +19 t-25th
Jack Gardner 83 85 168 +24 t-32nd
Sam Pettengill 89 90 179 +35 48th
Thomas Mactaggart 94 88 182 +38 t-51st
Joey Hodson 94 100 194 +50 t-62nd
Canton Central Catholic 348 349 697 +121 9th
Tyler Freudeman 78 80 158 +14 t-17th
Kyle Freudeman 89 89 178 +34 t-46th
Nolan Helline 90 90 180 +36 49th
Max Congeni 91 90 181 +37 50th
Luke Helline 92 94 186 +42 t-56th
Toledo Ottawa Hills 371 364 735 +159 10th
Andrew Lyon 89 82 171 +27 36th
Nick Durfee 87 85 172 +28 t-37th
Eli Zinck 96 99 195 +51 64th
Jack Yark 99 98 197 +53 66th
David Rodriguez 110 100 210 +66 71st
Spencerville 372 370 742 +166 11th
Ethan Harmon 89 86 175 +31 t-42nd
Gavin Harmon 85 92 177 +33 45th
Collin Davis 94 98 192 +48 60th
Alex Gallman 104 94 198 +54 67th
Drake Mertz 104 98 202 +58 68th
Seaman North Adams 373 373 746 +170 12th
Noah Lung 86 83 169 +25 34th
Colt Schumaker 94 91 185 +41 t-54th
Bryant Lung 88 101 189 +45 59th
Carson hall 107 98 205 +61 69th
Uriah Hall 105 102 207 +63 70th
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
1 . Jared Wilson Columbiana 69 72 141 -3
2 . Avery Green South Charleston Southeastern 73 73 146 +2
3 . Connor Stevens Brookfield 73 74 147 +3
4 . Tucker Morris Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 70 79 149 +5
T 5. Tyler Jones Worthington Christian 75 77 152 +8
T 5. Braden Smith Smithville 73 79 152 +8
T 7. Mitch Neidenthal Strasburg-Franklin 76 77 153 +9
T 7. Nathan Osborn Twin Valley South 80 73 153 +9
9 . Brevin Weaver Sugarcreek Garaway 83 71 154 +10
T 10. Will Evans Worthington Christian 78 77 155 +11
T 10. Ben Foltz Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 77 78 155 +11
T 10. Drew Salyers Howard East Knox 85 70 155 +11
T 13. Jake Hoheisel Worthington Christian 77 79 156 +12
T 13. Josh Klausing Kalida 80 76 156 +12
T 13. Brandon Wehrle Van Buren 75 81 156 +12
1 6 . Christian Nartker Kalida 79 78 157 +13
T 17. Egan Dewitt Cincinnati Seven Hills 76 82 158 +14
T 17. Tyler Freudeman Canton Central Catholic 78 80 158 +14
T 17. Dylan Tucker Strasburg-Franklin 79 79 158 +14
2 0 . Aaron Belcher Bluffton 81 78 159 +15
T 21. Max Lane Cincinnati Seven Hills 79 81 160 +16
T 21. Blake Lawson Worthington Christian 76 84 160 +16
T 23. Hunter Foltz Van Buren 82 79 161 +17
T 23. Mike Neidenthal Strasburg-Franklin 78 83 161 +17
T 25. John Pettengill Cincinnati Country Day 81 82 163 +19
T 25. Nate Smoot Brookfield 87 76 163 +19
T 27. Justin Atkinson Brookfield 81 83 164 +20
T 27. Jimmy Graham Warren John F. Kennedy 81 83 164 +20
T 27. Jay Magyari Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 80 84 164 +20
T 27. Connor Ohlrich Van Buren 84 80 164 +20
3 1 . Elijah McCarty West Union 84 83 167 +23
T 32. Cole Brooks Worthington Christian 84 84 168 +24
T 32. Jack Gardner Cincinnati Country Day 83 85 168 +24
3 4 . Noah Lung Seaman North Adams 86 83 169 +25
3 5 . Noah Frederick Van Buren 83 87 170 +26
3 6 . Andrew Lyon Toledo Ottawa Hills 89 82 171 +27
T 37. Nick Durfee Toledo Ottawa Hills 87 85 172 +28
T 37. Mitchell Miller Elmore Woodmore 86 86 172 +28
T 37. Liam Ottaway Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 88 84 172 +28
4 0 . John Stewart Cincinnati Seven Hills 82 91 173 +29
4 1 . Quentin Weddell Van Buren 85 89 174 +30
T 42. Ethan Harmon Spencerville 89 86 175 +31
T 42. Calvin Willis Strasburg-Franklin 86 89 175 +31
4 4 . Evan Heritage Maumee Valley Country Day 84 92 176 +32
4 5 . Gavin Harmon Spencerville 85 92 177 +33
T 46. Kyle Freudeman Canton Central Catholic 89 89 178 +34
T 46. Josh Recker Kalida 93 85 178 +34
4 8 . Sam Pettengill Cincinnati Country Day 89 90 179 +35
4 9 . Nolan Helline Canton Central Catholic 90 90 180 +36
5 0 . Max Congeni Canton Central Catholic 91 90 181 +37
T 51. Andrew Kuenzli Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 92 90 182 +38
T 51. Thomas Mactaggart Cincinnati Country Day 94 88 182 +38
T 51. Ben Schiff Cincinnati Seven Hills 90 92 182 +38
T 54. Colt Schumaker Seaman North Adams 94 91 185 +41
T 54. Jake Shingledecker Brookfield 92 93 185 +41
T 56. Luke Helline Canton Central Catholic 92 94 186 +42
T 56. Jon Hiner Brookfield 89 97 186 +42
T 56. Joey Hollis Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 95 91 186 +42
5 9 . Bryant Lung Seaman North Adams 88 101 189 +45
6 0 . Collin Davis Spencerville 94 98 192 +48
6 1 . Alec Edelbrock Kalida 97 96 193 +49
T 62. Ethan Cregan Strasburg-Franklin 97 97 194 +50
T 62. Joey Hodson Cincinnati Country Day 94 100 194 +50
6 4 . Eli Zinck Toledo Ottawa Hills 96 99 195 +51
6 5 . Luke Erhart Kalida 102 94 196 +52
6 6 . Jack Yark Toledo Ottawa Hills 99 98 197 +53
6 7 . Alex Gallman Spencerville 104 94 198 +54
6 8 . Drake Mertz Spencerville 104 98 202 +58
6 9 . Carson hall Seaman North Adams 107 98 205 +61
7 0 . Uriah Hall Seaman North Adams 105 102 207 +63
7 1 . David Rodriguez Toledo Ottawa Hills 110 100 210 +66
7 2 . Louann Kovach Cincinnati Seven Hills 114 110 224 +80
Photo courtesy of Bill Pollock
