FINAL RESULTS:
2017 OHSAA Boys Division II State Championship
NorthStar Golf Club, Sunbury, Ohio
Par 72, 6665 yards
Fri-Sat, Oct. 13-14, 2017
TEAM RESULTS:
Gahanna Columbus Academy 301 295 596 +20 1st
Ali Khan 78 67 145 +1 t-4th
Cole Walter 72 74 146 +2 6th
Griffin Mitchell 76 75 151 +7 t-9th
Sam Vogel 75 79 154 +10 t-14th
Kahmar Byers 82 81 163 +19 t-36th
Chardon NDCL 297 309 606 +30 2nd
Charlie Toman 66 71 137 -7 1st
Arya Achar 75 79 154 +10 t-14th
Daniel Milo 75 80 155 +11 18th
Aditya Achar 81 79 160 +16 t-28th
Jakob Flynn 83 88 171 +27 t-51st
Kettering Archbishop Alter 308 320 628 +52 3rd
Nick Kreusch 76 78 154 +10 t-14th
Ethan Ditzel 78 80 158 +14 t-23rd
A.J. Pothast 78 81 159 +15 t-25th
Adam White 79 81 160 +16 t-28th
Jack Norman 76 85 161 +17 t-32nd
Cincinnati Summit Country Day 313 321 634 +58 4th
Sam Gosiger 73 75 148 +4 7th
Nick McCleary 75 81 156 +12 t-19th
Jake Simpson 85 79 164 +20 38th
Chris Kahle 80 86 166 +22 t-40th
Max Mosbacher 85 wd
Dayton Oakwood 323 326 649 +73 5th
Alex Grant 81 79 160 +16 t-28th
Sam Lahmon 76 84 160 +16 t-28th
Joe Crowl 83 78 161 +17 t-32nd
Charlie Mullen 83 85 168 +24 t-45th
Andrew Lunne 90 88 178 +34 59th
Galion 330 328 658 +82 6th
Jack McElligott 76 76 152 +8 11th
Matthew McMullen 77 82 159 +15 t-25th
Mitch Dyer 87 84 171 +27 t-51st
Spencer Keller 90 86 176 +32 t-57th
Matt Kingseed 94 97 191 +47 67th
New Concord John Glenn 328 331 659 +83 7th
Bo Orecchio 77 73 150 +6 8th
Jonah Hanes 83 85 168 +24 t-45th
Carson Bennett 84 85 169 +25 t-48th
Jack Williams 84 89 173 +29 55th
Chase Karling 88 88 176 +32 t-57th
Archbold 333 327 660 +84 8th
Trevor Rupp 83 75 158 +14 t-23rd
Brandon Miller 80 86 166 +22 t-40th
Kade Kern 86 81 167 +23 t-43rd
Mitch Grosjean 84 85 169 +25 t-48th
A.J. Mahnke 88 99 187 +43 t-64th
Lancaster Fairfield Union 324 338 662 +86 9th
Shayne DeWitt 77 79 156 +12 t-19th
Blake Ranegar 79 80 159 +15 t-25th
Brent Gulling 80 86 166 +22 t-40th
Carson Price 88 93 181 +37 t-61st
Collin Walker 100 107 207 +63 71st
Youngstown Ursuline 339 345 684 +108 10th
Drew Murphy 82 85 167 +23 t-43rd
Carl Ross 87 82 169 +25 t-48th
Colin Faloon 85 87 172 +28 t-53rd
Seamus Chrystal 88 91 179 +35 60th
Alex Stoneman 85 96 181 +37 t-61st
Chillicothe Uniontown 343 350 693 +117 11th
Ty Schobelock 81 81 162 +18 t-34th
Jacob Calvin 77 86 163 +19 t-36th
Max Rose 94 90 184 +40 63rd
Luke Gerber 96 93 189 +45 66th
Levi Gerber 91 114 205 +61 70th
Poland Seminary 364 361 725 +149 12th
Alex Rapp 87 85 172 +28 t-53rd
Jake Snyder 91 84 175 +31 56th
Zach Howard 87 100 187 +43 t-64th
Luke Nord 102 92 194 +50 68th
Kyle Koziel 99 102 201 +57 69th
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
1 . Charlie Toman Chardon NDCL 66 71 137 -7
2 . Mason Witt Jamestown Greeneview 69 72 141 -3
3 . Trent Tipton Columbus Bishop Hartley 72 72 144 E
T 4. Grant Engle Springfield Shawnee 68 77 145 +1
T 4. Ali Khan Gahanna Columbus Academy 78 67 145 +1
6 . Cole Walter Gahanna Columbus Academy 72 74 146 +2
7 . Sam Gosiger Cincinnati Summit Country Day 73 75 148 +4
8 . Bo Orecchio New Concord John Glenn 77 73 150 +6
T 9. Griffin Mitchell Gahanna Columbus Academy 76 75 151 +7
T 9. Brett Montgomery Upper Sandusky 72 79 151 +7
1 1 . Jack McElligott Galion 76 76 152 +8
T 12. Jack Grombacher Toledo Central Catholic 77 76 153 +9
T 12. Logan Reed Ironton Rock Hill 75 78 153 +9
T 14. Arya Achar Chardon NDCL 75 79 154 +10
T 14. Austin Jacobs Jefferson Area 77 77 154 +10
T 14. Nick Kreusch Kettering Archbishop Alter 76 78 154 +10
T 14. Sam Vogel Gahanna Columbus Academy 75 79 154 +10
1 8 . Daniel Milo Chardon NDCL 75 80 155 +11
T 19. Shayne DeWitt Lancaster Fairfield Union 77 79 156 +12
T 19. Nick McCleary Cincinnati Summit Country Day 75 81 156 +12
T 19. Dylan Stevens Cincinnati Wyoming 74 82 156 +12
2 2 . Conner Heffner Waverly 72 85 157 +13
T 23. Ethan Ditzel Kettering Archbishop Alter 78 80 158 +14
T 23. Trevor Rupp Archbold 83 75 158 +14
T 25. Matthew McMullen Galion 77 82 159 +15
T 25. A.J. Pothast Kettering Archbishop Alter 78 81 159 +15
T 25. Blake Ranegar Lancaster Fairfield Union 79 80 159 +15
T 28. Aditya Achar Chardon NDCL 81 79 160 +16
T 28. Alex Grant Dayton Oakwood 81 79 160 +16
T 28. Sam Lahmon Dayton Oakwood 76 84 160 +16
T 28. Adam White Kettering Archbishop Alter 79 81 160 +16
T 32. Joe Crowl Dayton Oakwood 83 78 161 +17
T 32. Jack Norman Kettering Archbishop Alter 76 85 161 +17
T 34. Christian Barto Carrollton 83 79 162 +18
T 34. Ty Schobelock Chillicothe Unioto 81 81 162 +18
T 36. Kahmar Byers Gahanna Columbus Academy 82 81 163 +19
T 36. Jacob Calvin Chillicothe Unioto 77 86 163 +19
3 8 . Jake Simpson Cincinnati Summit Country Day 85 79 164 +20
3 9 . Van Wallbrown Akron Manchester 82 83 165 +21
T 40. Brent Gulling Lancaster Fairfield Union 80 86 166 +22
T 40. Chris Kahle Cincinnati Summit Country Day 80 86 166 +22
T 40. Brandon Miller Archbold 80 86 166 +22
T 43. Kade Kern Archbold 86 81 167 +23
T 43. Drew Murphy Youngstown Ursuline 82 85 167 +23
T 45. Jack Gole Gates Mills Hawken 81 87 168 +24
T 45. Jonah Hanes New Concord John Glenn 83 85 168 +24
T 45. Charlie Mullen Dayton Oakwood 83 85 168 +24
T 48. Carson Bennett New Concord John Glenn 84 85 169 +25
T 48. Mitch Grosjean Archbold 84 85 169 +25
T 48. Carl Ross Youngstown Ursuline 87 82 169 +25
T 51. Mitch Dyer Galion 87 84 171 +27
T 51. Jakob Flynn Chardon NDCL 83 88 171 +27
T 53. Colin Faloon Youngstown Ursuline 85 87 172 +28
T 53. Alex Rapp Poland Seminary 87 85 172 +28
5 5 . Jack Williams New Concord John Glenn 84 89 173 +29
5 6 . Jake Snyder Poland Seminary 91 84 175 +31
T 57. Chase Karling New Concord John Glenn 88 88 176 +32
T 57. Spencer Keller Galion 90 86 176 +32
5 9 . Andrew Lunne Dayton Oakwood 90 88 178 +34
6 0 . Seamus Chrystal Youngstown Ursuline 88 91 179 +35
T 61. Carson Price Lancaster Fairfield Union 88 93 181 +37
T 61. Alex Stoneman Youngstown Ursuline 85 96 181 +37
6 3 . Max Rose Chillicothe Unioto 94 90 184 +40
T 64. Zach Howard Poland Seminary 87 100 187 +43
T 64. A.J. Mahnke Archbold 88 99 187 +43
6 6 . Luke Gerber Chillicothe Unioto 96 93 189 +45
6 7 . Matt Kingseed Galion 94 97 191 +47
6 8 . Luke Nord Poland Seminary 102 92 194 +50
6 9 . Kyle Koziel Poland Seminary 99 102 201 +57
7 0 . Levi Gerber Chillicothe Unioto 91 114 205 +61
7 1 . Collin Walker Lancaster Fairfield Union 100 107 207 +63
Max Mosbacher Cincinnati Summit Country Day 85 wd
