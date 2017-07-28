FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Ohio Public Links Championship

FINAL RESULTS:
Ohio Public Golf Association
2017 Ohio Public Links Championship
Ashland Golf Club, Ashland, Ohio
July 25-28, 2017
Steve Paramore , Ashland 68 – 70 – 74 – 69 = 281
Heath Harvey , Johnstown 73 – 77 – 70 – 69 = 289
Beau Bayerl , Ashland 73 – 76 – 69 – 74 = 292
Justin Arens , Columbus 74 – 71 – 74 – 73 = 292
Ian Hardesty , Chardon 74 – 75 – 74 – 72 = 295
Ryan Mallette , N. Canton 74 – 75 – 72 – 74 = 295
Andrew Grayson , Medina 76 – 73 – 75 – 72 = 296
Ken Keller , Youngstown 77 – 71 – 75 – 73 = 296
Robert Maloney , Canton 73 – 76 – 76 – 72 = 297
Dylan Van Fossen , Norwich 76 – 75 – 75 – 72 = 298
Jacob English , Westerville 76 – 76 – 73 – 75 = 300
Austin Kondratick , Westerville 78 – 78 – 75 – 70 = 301
Nick Mitchell , New Franklin 76 – 72 – 77 – 77 = 302
Kaleb Smith , Mansfield 74 – 73 – 79 – 77 = 303
Benjamin Meola , Painesville 75 – 72 – 80 – 76 = 303
Kaden Welch , Johnstown 79 – 73 – 77 – 74 = 303
Gary Heath , Twinsburg 76 – 72 – 75 – 80 = 303
Kyle Barnett , Grove City 76 – 78 – 75 – 75 = 304
Brent Morgan , Coal Grove 77 – 75 – 78 – 75 = 305
Johnny Peck , Ashland 74 – 78 – 77 – 77 = 306
Bryce Walters , Canal Winchester 76 – 78 – 75 – 77 = 306
Jarrod Kasunick , Massillon 75 – 75 – 76 – 81 = 307
Noah Frase , Lancaster 78 – 73 – 79 – 77 = 307
Jason Mcquown , Poland 79 – 76 – 75 – 79 = 309
Roger Tolley , Willard 77 – 78 – 80 – 74 = 309
Justin Hallapy , Hubbard 74 – 83 – 75 – 78 = 310
Cale Pozderac , Carrollton 78 – 75 – 77 – 82 = 312
Dave Sexton , Hudson 75 – 79 – 80 – 78 = 312
Ryan Sikora , Avon 83 – 78 – 73 – 79 = 313
Mark Mokros , Massillon 75 – 79 – 80 – 80 = 314
Blake Saffell , Somerset 78 – 84 – 75 – 77 = 314
Dylan Tucker , Strasberg 78 – 78 – 74 – 86 = 316
Jeff Alix , Ashland 82 – 82 – 78 – 75 = 317
Bryan Jackson , Delaware 83 – 81 – 81 – 73 = 318
Scotty Brown , Lebanon 77 – 84 – 78 – 80 = 319
Brock Kehres , Shelby 79 – 84 – 78 – 78 = 319
Chris Koza , Tallmadge 76 – 79 – 82 – 82 = 319
Andrew Savage , Canal Fulton 80 – 81 – 77 – 81 = 319
Nick Dicello , Columbus 88 – 76 – 75 – 81 = 320
Hunter Lowder , Brewster 78 – 81 – 78 – 83 = 320
Ben Koshmider , Dundee 77 – 79 – 86 – 80 = 322
Luke Tanner , Sullivan 82 – 77 – 81 – 82 = 322
Kevin Martz , Lebanon 87 – 74 – 82 – 81 = 324
Brian Beebe , Uniontown 82 – 82 – 84 – 79 = 327
Thomas Pressler , Bellevue 87 – 82 – 82 – 76 = 327
Marc Wilkins , Ontario 86 – 78 – 83 – 81 = 328
Vincent Leone , Canfield 84 – 81 – 84 – 82 = 331
Dave Goda , Euclid 84 – 83 – 82 – 83 = 332
Eric Zahn , Cincinnati 80 – 91 – 82 – 85 = 338
Curtis Salmans , Columbus 82 – 83 – 90 – 86 = 341
Grant Murphy , Bexley 86 – 87 – 88 – 87 = 348
Bob Renspie , Columbus 83 – 93 – 86 – 86 = 348
Mark Schlabach , Millersburg 87 – 88 – 90 – 86 = 351
Eric Roth , Canal Winchester 89 – 101 – 92 – 89 = 371
Trevor Longfellow , Amherst 100 – 94 – 91 – 97 = 382
