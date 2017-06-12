Three events in one finished on Monday in the 87th edition of the Northeast Ohio Amateur Championship at StoneWater Golf Club in Highland Heights.

Making birdie at the last, Rob Schustrich of Wyndham won two of the three.

52-year old Schustrich was the first round leader of the NEO Am Championship and Mid-Am Divisions after Saturday, posting a 73 to lead by one shot.

But a tough Sunday round of 80 followed, pushing him back to T8 and seven shots behind.

Monday’s even par round of 71 overcame that deficit, giving him a pair of victories.

Second round leader Zach Mandry of Solon posted 79 in the finale, giving Schustrich the chance he needed to win the trophy with Arnold Palmer’s name on it.

And in an age-bonus double-dip, Schustrich earned the victory in the Mid-Am Division too.

“It was a very normal round for me,” said Schustrich. “I kept trying to hit the middle of the fairway and grinding it out. I’m just ecstatic to win.”

When asked about having his name etched in history with Arnold Palmer, Schustrich said, “Having my name on the same trophy as Arnold Palmer is the entire reason I’ve been playing this tournament for so long. It’s just awesome.”

The round of the day belonged to CSU player Matthew McAdoo of Twinsburg, who shot a tidy 3-under par 68 Monday to finish in a tie for second place. McAdoo’s Monday charge, which featured an eagle on the 18th, equaled the three-round totals of Mandry and Tim Skufca of Lakewood (75 Monday, 2nd place in Mid-Am as well), putting the trio one shot behind Schustrich at the finish line.

In the Senior Division, Jim Durr of Silver Lake (above) finished out his wire-to-wire victory with a big nine shot margin. He closed Monday with a 3-over par 74 to shoot even par over the course of the three rounds. Mark Guadagni finished in second place.

“I played very steady all tournament, with the exception of a double-bogey on the 16th today”, said Durr, who also won the NEO Am in 2014. “Going into the last day, I kept ‘par’ as the goal. The course was in great shape and the greens played extremely fast. It’s challenging to hit a long tee shot and be safe so I didn’t hit driver at all during the final round.”

“It was a great golf tournament, especially because I won,” Durr laughed.



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Northeast Ohio Amateur Championship

StoneWater Golf Club, Highland Heights

Sat – Mon, June 10 – 12, 2017

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

1 Schustrich, Robert 73 – 80 – 71 = 224 $750.00

T2 Mandry, Zach 75 – 71 – 79 = 225 $500.00

T2 McAdoo, Matthew 79 – 78 – 68 = 225 $500.00

T2 Skufca, Tim 75 – 75 – 75 = 225 $500.00

5 Prince, Blake 75 – 72 – 79 = 226 $350.00

T6 Areddy III, Richard 77 – 74 – 76 = 227 $275.00

T6 Lehigh, Mitchell 78 – 75 – 74 = 227 $275.00

T8 McQuown, Jason 77 – 80 – 71 = 228 $175.00

T8 Holt, Taylor 74 – 79 – 75 = 228 $175.00

10 Mallette, Ryan 79 – 76 – 75 = 230 $125.00

11 Fiore, Nicholas 74 – 78 – 79 = 231 $100.00

T12 Irvine, Bryn 78 – 77 – 77 = 232 $100.00

T12 Smith, Brian 76 – 74 – 82 = 232 $100.00

T14 Cawley, Mike 82 – 75 – 76 = 233 $100.00

T14 Koch, Spencer 79 – 78 – 76 = 233 $100.00

16 Heath, Gary 77 – 74 – 84 = 235

T17 Bayerl, Beau 80 – 76 – 80 = 236

T17 Smith, Kaleb 81 – 77 – 78 = 236

T19 Cseplo, Ryan 77 – 83 – 78 = 238

T19 McGuire, Sean 79 – 81 – 78 = 238

T21 Milbourn, Mitch 87 – 77 – 75 = 239

T21 Polark, Brian 81 – 74 – 84 = 239

23 Barber, Doug 84 – 80 – 76 = 240

T24 Furey, Michael 81 – 83 – 77 = 241

T24 Hardesty, Ian 82 – 82 – 77 = 241

T24 Kasunick, Jarrod 79 – 82 – 80 = 241

T24 wonkovich, Eric 78 – 85 – 78 = 241

28 Standohar, Evan 79 – 85 – 79 = 243

29 Mead, Conor 85 – 76 – 83 = 244

30 Pawlowski, Jeff 83 – 79 – 85 = 247

CUT Hallapy, Justin 79 – 86 = 165

CUT Joyce, Peter 86 – 79 = 165

CUT Beebe, Brian 85 – 81 = 166

CUT Stover, David 83 – 84 = 167

CUT Smith, DJ 92 – 80 = 172

CUT Ribelli, Joe 87 – 87 = 174

CUT Blaushild, Marc 87 – 88 = 175

CUT Basch, Donny 93 – 98 = 191

WD Bailey, Larry 99 – WD = WD

NS Richardson, Kyle NS – NS = NS

MID-AM DIVISION

1 Schustrich, Robert 73 – 80 – 71 = 224 $400.00

2 Skufca, Tim 75 – 75 – 75 = 225 $250.00

3 Areddy III, Richard 77 – 74 – 76 = 227 $200.00

4 Fiore, Nicholas 74 – 78 – 79 = 231 $175.00

T5 Irvine, Bryn 78 – 77 – 77 = 232

T5 Smith, Brian 76 – 74 – 82 = 232

7 Cawley, Mike 82 – 75 – 76 = 233

T8 Milbourn, Mitch 87 – 77 – 75 = 239

T8 Polark, Brian 81 – 74 – 84 = 239

10 Barber, Doug 84 – 80 – 76 = 240

11 Pawlowski, Jeff 83 – 79 – 85 = 247

CUT Joyce, Peter 86 – 79 = 165

CUT Beebe, Brian 85 – 81 = 166

CUT Stover, David 83 – 84 = 167

CUT Ribelli, Joe 87 – 87 = 174

CUT Blaushild, Marc 87 – 88 = 175

CUT Basch, Donny 93 – 98 = 191

WD Bailey, Larry 99 – WD = WD

NS Richardson, Kyle NS – NS = NS

SENIOR DIVISION

1 Durr, Jim 68 – 71 – 74 = 213

2 Guadagni, Mark 75 – 73 – 74 = 222

T3 Lahnan, Larry 77 – 75 – 72 = 224

T3 Fried, Marc 75 – 74 – 75 = 224

T5 Borlin, Mark 81 – 75 – 70 = 226

T5 Knox, Jeffrey 77 – 73 – 76 = 226

7 Mendoza, Raul 76 – 80 – 78 = 234

8 Guest, Monty 80 – 72 – 85 = 237

9 Beaudoin, Bernie 83 – 76 – 81 = 240

10 Pico, Jack 79 – 80 – 86 = 245

–

CUT Baker, Tim 77 – 85

CUT Baugh, Tom 82 – 80

CUT Papas, George 83 – 80

CUT Denk, Joe 82 – 83

CUT Sluiter, Thomas 89 – 76

CUT Piros, David 86 – 90

CUT White, David 95 – 84

WD Miller, Ron 87 – WD

NC Bingman, George 78 – NC

NC Thomas, Mark 82 – NC