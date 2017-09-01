Tony Milam Wins 2017 Northern Ohio Senior PGA Professional Championship

Tony Milam, Director of the North Coast Junior Golf Tour, shot the only under par round of the day to win the 2017 Northern Ohio Senior PGA Professional Championship.

Milam shot a second round 69 (-2) combined with his first round score of 71 (142) to beat second place finisher Tony Adcock of Lakeview Golf Course, by two strokes.

Milam and Adcock will be joined by Gary Robison as the three Northern Ohio PGA Professionals who will advance to the 29th Senior PGA Professional Championship at Desert Mountain, Scottsdale, AZ on September 28 – October 1, 2017.

The Senior PGA Professional Championship brings together a field of 264 contestants representing the PGA of America’s 41 nationwide Sections, and features a total purse of $300,000. The first two rounds will be conducted on the Cochise and Geronimo Courses. The Cochise Course will host the Championship’s final 36 holes. Mercedes-Benz USA is returning as a presenting sponsor.



Final Results: Northern Ohio PGA

2017 Northern Ohio Senior PGA Professional Championship

Mayfield Country Club, South Euclid OH

August 31st – September 1, 2017

1. Tony Milam, North Coast Jr Tour, $1,500.00, *71-69-140 -2

2. Tony Adcock, Lakeview GC, $1,000.00, *71-71-142 E

3. Gary Robison, Brookside, $800.00, *68-75-143 +1

4. Scott Pollack, Callaway Golf Company, $650.00, *72-72-144 +2

4. Mitchell Camp, Club Walden, $650.00, *71-73-144 +2

6. Tom Waitrovich, Lakewood, $500.00, *71-74-145 +3

7. Tom Atchison, Salem GC, $400.00, *73-73-146 +4

8. Jon Jones, Youngstown, $216.67, *74-73-147 +5

8. Eric Morgan, Plum Brook CC, $216.67, *73-74-147 +5

8. Gary Trivisonno, PGA Of America Life Membe, $216.67, *71-76-147 +5

11. Craig Goldsberry, Bent Tree GC, *75-73-148 +6

12. Mark Weitendorf, Firestone CC, *76-74-150 +8

13. Jim Logue, Brookside, *74-77-151 +9

14. Brad Apple, Belmont CC, *75-77-152 +10

15. Charlie Wood, Mayfield Sand Ridge Club, *74-79-153 +11

16. Steve Parker, Portage, *77-77-154 +12

16. Tim Monroe, Golf Improvement Center, *76-78-154 +12

18. Andy Santor, Mill Creek GC, *74-81-155 +13

19. Terry Shell, PGA Of America Life Membe, *78-80-158 +16

20. Charles Goodwin, FoxCreek Golf and Racquet, *75-84-159 +17

21. Bryan Huff, Little Mountain CC, *80-81-161 +19

21. Mark Smith, Highland Meadows GC, *74-87-161 +19

23. William Germana, *77-89-166 +24

24. Michael Martin, Mayfield Sand Ridge Club, *87-82-169 +27