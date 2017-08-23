Ben Cook Wins 2017 NOPGA Section Championship

In one of the most exciting back and forth finishes in Northern Ohio PGA Section Championship history, assistant Ben Cook of Beechmont Country Club held off head pro Jaysen Hansen of Beechmont Country Club to be crowned the 2017 Northern Ohio PGA Section Champion.

Cook tied the low round of the day with a 68 (-3) to finish the event with a score of 205 (-8) to defeat Hansen by one stroke.

David Morgan from Eagle Creek Golf Club tied the low round of the day with a 68.

Cook along with five other Northern Ohio PGA Members — Gary Robison, David Champagne, Rob Moss, Steve Mulcahy, and David Morgan — will advance to the 51st edition of the PGA Professional Championship presented by Club Car and OMEGA. Hansen and Casey Schrader were already exempt into the event by finishing top twenty in the 2017 PGA Professional Championship. Jamie Broce also earned an exemption.

The PGA Professional Championship brings together a field of 312 contestants representing the PGA of America’s 41 nationwide Sections. The PGA Professional Championship is presented by Club Car, Mercedes-Benz USA and OMEGA. Supporting sponsors are Titleist/FootJoy, TaylorMade Golf Company, the PGA TOUR and Golf Channel. The 41 Section Championships and the National Championship offer a combined purse of $1.5 million.



FINAL RESULTS: Northern Ohio PGA

2017 NOPGA Section Championship

Lakewood Country Club, Westlake, OH

Monday – Wednesday, August 21-23, 2017



PGA Professional Championship QUALIFIERS:

1. Benjamin Cook, Beechmont, $3,500.00, *68-69-68-205 -8

2. Jaysen Hansen, Beechmont, $2,500.00, *69-66-71-206 -7

3. Gary Robison, Brookside, $2,000.00, *68-70-72-210 -3

4. Casey Schrader, Pepper Pike Club, The, $1,600.00, *73-66-72-211 -2

5. David Champagne, Firestone CC, $1,300.00, *74-70-70-214 +1

5. Rob Moss, Pepper Pike Club, The, $1,300.00, *73-72-69-214 +1

7. Steve Mulcahy, Shawnee CC, $1,000.00, *70-71-74-215 +2

8. David Morgan, Eagle Creek GC, $950.00, *72-76-68-216 +3



PGA Professional Championship ALTERNATES:

9. Jon Jones, Youngstown, $875.00, *74-69-74-217 +4

9. Craig Burrows, Pine Hills GC, $875.00, *72-75-70-217 +4

11. Joe Meglen, GolfTEC-Stonebrook, $800.00, *76-72-71-219 +6

12. Tom Atchison, Salem GC, $750.00, *73-72-75-220 +7



DID NOT QUALIFY:

13. Mitchell Camp, Club Walden, $683.33, *77-72-72-221 +8

13. Mark Sierak, Barrington, $683.33, *75-72-74-221 +8

13. Mark Bixler, Kirtland, $683.33, *74-73-74-221 +8

16. Cory Kumpf, Brookside, $575.00, *74-76-72-222 +9

16. Steve Stone, Stone Ridge GC, $575.00, *74-72-76-222 +9

18. Drew Pierson, Shaker Heights, $512.50, *74-76-74-224 +11

18. Steven Weir, Cleveland State Universit, $512.50, *76-70-78-224 +11

20. Greg Andrego, Ellsworth Meadows, $450.00, *75-73-77-225 +12

20. Glenn Cunningham, Silver Lake, $450.00, *74-73-78-225 +12

20. Craig Goldsberry, Bent Tree GC, $450.00, *75-72-78-225 +12

23. Brad Apple, Belmont CC, $400.00, *75-74-78-227 +14

24. Kirk Stucke, Mercer County Elks CC, $362.50, *71-79-80-230 +17

24. Andy Santor, Mill Creek GC, $362.50, *72-77-81-230 +17

26. Gary Trivisonno, PGA Of America Life Membe, $350.00, *73-76-82-231 +18