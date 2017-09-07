FINAL RESULTS: NORTHERN OHIO PGA
2017 Denny Shute Match Play Championship
Portage Country Club, Akron, Ohio
Tuesday-Thursday, September 5-7, 2017
Member Division
Round of 32
Mark Evans, Bye
Greg Andrego def. Bill McKinley, 2&1
Glenn Cunningham, Bye
Nick Gustin, Bye
Casey Schrader, Bye
Milton Carswell def. Nick Paez, 2&1
David Champagne, Bye
Mark Bixler def. Michael Thirion, 22 Holes
Ben Cook, Bye
Garette Korte def. Dan Terry, 1 Up
David Morgan, Bye
Joe Meglen def. Mike Shulas, 4&3
Jaysen Hansen, Bye
Trent Maxwell def. Trevor Thomas, 3&2
Rob Moss, Bye
Cory Kumpf def. Larry Manski, 4&3
Round of 16
Evans def. Andrego ($200), 5&4
Gustin def. Cunningham ($200), 1 Up
Carswell def. Schrader($200), 3&2
Champagne def. Bixler ($200), 2&1
Cook def. Korte ($200), 4&2
Meglen def. Morgan($200), 22 Holes
Maxwell def. Hansen ($200), 1 Up
Kumpf def. Moss ($200), 1 Up
Round of 8
Evans def. Gustin ($400), 5&4
Champagne def. Carswell ($400), 1 Up
Cook def. Meglen($400), 2 Up
Kumpf def. Maxwell ($400), 1 Up
Semi-Final
Evans def. Champagne ($650),4&3
Cook def. Kumpf ($650), 2&1
36 Hole Final
Mark Evans ($1,300) def. Ben Cook ($900), 2&1
Senior Division
Round of 16
Tom Atchison def. Doug Lemons, 3&2
Eric Morgan def. Craig Goldsberry, 1 Up
Steve Parker def. Tony Adcock, 1 Up
Jim Logue def. Jon Jones, 2&1
Gary Robison def. Terry Shell, 7&6
Scott Pollack def. Tom Waitrovich, default
Mitch Camp def. Charlie Wood, 3&2
Tony Milam def. Mark Weitendorf, 4&3
Round of 8
Morgan def. Atchison ($250), 2&1
Parker def. Logue ($250), 22 Holes
Pollack def. Robison ($250), 1 Up
Milam def. Camp ($250), 2 Up
Semi-Final
Parker def. Morgan ($500), 1 Up
Milam def. Pollack ($500), 1 Up
18 Hole Final
Steve Parker ($1,100) def. Tony Milam ($900), 1 Up
Apprentice Division
Round of 8
Nick Latimer, Bye
Adam Lewicki def. Jake Houston, 2 Up
Randy Dietz def. Collin McEndree, 3&2
Jordan Paolini def. John Powers, 2&1
Semi-Final
Latimer def. Lewicki ($150) , 4&3
Dietz def. Paolini ($150), 5&4
36 Hole Final
Nick Latimer ($700) def. Randy Dietz ($500), 4&3
Sponsored by Yuengling Lager / House of LaRose / First National Bank
No Comment