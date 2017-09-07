FINAL RESULTS: NORTHERN OHIO PGA

2017 Denny Shute Match Play Championship

Portage Country Club, Akron, Ohio

Tuesday-Thursday, September 5-7, 2017

Member Division

Round of 32

Mark Evans, Bye

Greg Andrego def. Bill McKinley, 2&1

Glenn Cunningham, Bye

Nick Gustin, Bye

Casey Schrader, Bye

Milton Carswell def. Nick Paez, 2&1

David Champagne, Bye

Mark Bixler def. Michael Thirion, 22 Holes

Ben Cook, Bye

Garette Korte def. Dan Terry, 1 Up

David Morgan, Bye

Joe Meglen def. Mike Shulas, 4&3

Jaysen Hansen, Bye

Trent Maxwell def. Trevor Thomas, 3&2

Rob Moss, Bye

Cory Kumpf def. Larry Manski, 4&3

Round of 16

Evans def. Andrego ($200), 5&4

Gustin def. Cunningham ($200), 1 Up

Carswell def. Schrader($200), 3&2

Champagne def. Bixler ($200), 2&1

Cook def. Korte ($200), 4&2

Meglen def. Morgan($200), 22 Holes

Maxwell def. Hansen ($200), 1 Up

Kumpf def. Moss ($200), 1 Up

Round of 8

Evans def. Gustin ($400), 5&4

Champagne def. Carswell ($400), 1 Up

Cook def. Meglen($400), 2 Up

Kumpf def. Maxwell ($400), 1 Up

Semi-Final

Evans def. Champagne ($650),4&3

Cook def. Kumpf ($650), 2&1

36 Hole Final

Mark Evans ($1,300) def. Ben Cook ($900), 2&1





Senior Division

Round of 16

Tom Atchison def. Doug Lemons, 3&2

Eric Morgan def. Craig Goldsberry, 1 Up

Steve Parker def. Tony Adcock, 1 Up

Jim Logue def. Jon Jones, 2&1

Gary Robison def. Terry Shell, 7&6

Scott Pollack def. Tom Waitrovich, default

Mitch Camp def. Charlie Wood, 3&2

Tony Milam def. Mark Weitendorf, 4&3

Round of 8

Morgan def. Atchison ($250), 2&1

Parker def. Logue ($250), 22 Holes

Pollack def. Robison ($250), 1 Up

Milam def. Camp ($250), 2 Up

Semi-Final

Parker def. Morgan ($500), 1 Up

Milam def. Pollack ($500), 1 Up

18 Hole Final

Steve Parker ($1,100) def. Tony Milam ($900), 1 Up





Apprentice Division

Round of 8

Nick Latimer, Bye

Adam Lewicki def. Jake Houston, 2 Up

Randy Dietz def. Collin McEndree, 3&2

Jordan Paolini def. John Powers, 2&1

Semi-Final

Latimer def. Lewicki ($150) , 4&3

Dietz def. Paolini ($150), 5&4

36 Hole Final

Nick Latimer ($700) def. Randy Dietz ($500), 4&3



Sponsored by Yuengling Lager / House of LaRose / First National Bank