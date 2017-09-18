FINAL RESULTS: 2017 NOPGA Assistants Championship

Nick Latimer-Zabor Wins in Birdie Barage, Playoff

Nick Latimer-Zabor made an astonishing eight birdies in his last nine holes to force a playoff with Ben Cook during the National Car Rental Northern Ohio PGA Assistant PGA Professional Championship at Westbrook Country Club on September 18, 2017.

After both players shot 65 (-7) in the second round to finish in a tie, Latimer-Zabor birdied the second playoff hole to win.

Latimer-Zabor, an Assistant at Pepper Pike Club, and Ben Cook, an Assistant at Beechmont Country Club, shot identical round scores of 72-65=137 (-7). Not far behind was Jon Mills of Kent State University Golf Course, who finished only two strokes behind the leaders in third place.

By winning, Latimer-Zabor qualified for the 41st National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship, November 9-12, at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The facility will be hosting its 21st consecutive Assistant PGA Professional Championship. Joining him are Cook and Mike Stone from Belmont Country Club.



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Northern Ohio PGA Assistants Championship

Westbrook Country Club, Mansfield, OH

September 18, 2017

1. x-Nick Latimer-Zabor, Pepper Pike Club, The, $1,500.00, *72-65-137 -7

2. Benjamin Cook, Beechmont, $1,000.00, *72-65-137 -7

3. Jon Mills, Kent State University GC, $900.00, *72-67-139 -5

4. Cory Kumpf, Brookside, $700.00, *67-73-140 -4

4. Garrett Korte, The Country Club, $700.00, *74-66-140 -4

4. Mike Stone, Belmont CC, $700.00, *70-70-140 -4

7. Casey Schrader, Pepper Pike Club, The, $550.00, *72-72-144 E

8. Nathan Tarter, Firestone CC, $500.00, *72-73-145 +1

9. Dustin Lieber, Eagle Creek GC, $450.00, *71-75-146 +2

10. Thomas Lydic, Tippecanoe, $375.00, *74-75-149 +5

10. Randy Dietz, Windmill Golf Center​, $375.00, *76-73-149 +5

12. Jake Houston, Beechmont, $250.00, *76-76-152 +8

12. Michael Rankin, Westbrook CC, $250.00, *75-77-152 +8

14. Kevin Moskevich, Westfield Group CC, $150.00, *77-76-153 +9

15. Adam Lewicki, Portage, *80-76-156 +12

16. Cory Peterson, Westbrook CC, *79-80-159 +15

17. Asa Donaldson, Shawnee CC, *80-80-160 +16

18. Richard Greene, Barrington, *80-81-161 +17

19. Jordan Paolini, Fairlawn, *81-83-164 +20

20. Adam Stinogle, Beechmont, *83-82-165 +21

21. Nicholas Zabriski, The Country Club, *84-82-166 +22

22. Jason Martin, Firestone CC, *86-88-174 +30