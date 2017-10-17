FINAL RESULTS: Northern Ohio Golf Association
2017 Scramble Championship and Clambake
Chagrin Valley Country Club, Moreland Hills OH
Monday, October 16, 2017
1 Dorff / Green / Stafford / Cooperider -16 55
$750 per player Visa Gift Cards
T2 Hal Farling / Larry Shuler / Brian Smith / Ryan Stefanski -14 57
$300* per player Visa Gift Cards
T2 Allen Freeman / Ty Kovach / Larry Lahnan / Fred Miller -14 57
$200* per player Visa Gift Cards
4 Bingman / Rihtar / Schlather / Sena -12 59
T5 DiDonato / Dimare / Dixon / Walland -11 60
T5 Mathia / Murray / Ulrich / Willison -11 60
T5 Bates / Martis / Morrow / Nieman -11 60
8 Essner / Forman / Haury / Kruse -9 62
9 Alexander / Mason / Andrews / Sikorovsky -8 63
10 Able / Alix / Hassinger / Lockwood -7 64
11 Dmytriw / Kirbus / Leach / Williams -6 65
T12 Bitsko / Lorenzo / Mirabelli / Nowacki -3 68
T12 Dana / Feller / Heller / Woeste -3 68
* – scorecard playoff for prize amount
SKINS: $520
Dorff / Green / Stafford / Cooperider – Eagle on 8
PROXIES:
1 Brady Green, Hole # 13
2 Paul Schlather, Hole # 7
3 Chris Willison, Hole # 9
4 Ryan Stefanski, Hole #4
