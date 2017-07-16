FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Manakiki Championship

Two perfect weather days and a wonderfully conditioned golf course were an excellent setting for the 2017 Manakiki Course Championship.

David Sotka of Chardon completed a wire to wire win, facing down several strong challengers in a two shot victory.

Ten players earned their way into the Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship, to be played right here at Manakiki August 11 – 13th.



FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Manakiki Course Championship

and Cleveland Amateur Qualifier

Manakiki Golf Course, Willoughby Hills Ohio

July 15 – 16, 2017

David Sotka* 73 – 74 = 147 $200

Steve Blackburn Jr.* 74 – 75 149 $150

Chris Okeson* 78 – 73 151 $100

Phillip Bojc* 75 – 78 153 $50

Benjamin Meola 77 – 77 154

Josh Blaustein 76 – 79 155

John Schnur* 82 – 75 157

Chandler Walnch 79 – 78 157

Andy Grayson 78 – 79 157

Seth Pech 77 – 80 157

Michael Klaric 80 – 78 158

Jeff Deal 76 – 82 158

Ronald Ritner 81 – 78 159

Larry Kerns 80 – 80 160

Aaron Crooks 80 – 81 161

–

Did Not Qualify for Cleveland Amateur:

Adam Stiffler 84 – 80 164

Ray McNiece 77 – 87 164

Steve Blackburn Sr.* 80 – 85 165

Anna Schatschneider 85 – 81 166

Mike Hughes 77 – 91 168

Niko Anagnost* 82 – 87 169

Bill Speirs* 82 – 90 172

Matthew Paul 94 – 79 173

Landon Palay 88 – 86 174

Sam Russo 85 – 89 174

Joe Bojc 94 – 84 178

Alek Babel 89 – 89 178

Nick Beastrom 88 – 93 181

Thomas Negrilli WD – WD

Derek Smith 85 – WD WD

Greg Coben 80 – WD WD

* – already exempt into Cleveland Amateur