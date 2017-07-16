FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Manakiki Championship

Two perfect weather days and a wonderfully conditioned golf course were an excellent setting for the 2017 Manakiki Course Championship.
David Sotka of Chardon completed a wire to wire win, facing down several strong challengers in a two shot victory.
Ten players earned their way into the Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship, to be played right here at Manakiki August 11 – 13th.
FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Manakiki Course Championship
and Cleveland Amateur Qualifier
Manakiki Golf Course, Willoughby Hills Ohio
July 15 – 16, 2017
David Sotka* 73 – 74 = 147 $200
Steve Blackburn Jr.* 74 – 75 149 $150
Chris Okeson* 78 – 73 151 $100
Phillip Bojc* 75 – 78 153 $50
Benjamin Meola 77 – 77 154
Josh Blaustein 76 – 79 155
John Schnur* 82 – 75 157
Chandler Walnch 79 – 78 157
Andy Grayson 78 – 79 157
Seth Pech 77 – 80 157
Michael Klaric 80 – 78 158
Jeff Deal 76 – 82 158
Ronald Ritner 81 – 78 159
Larry Kerns 80 – 80 160
Aaron Crooks 80 – 81 161
–
Did Not Qualify for Cleveland Amateur:
Adam Stiffler 84 – 80 164
Ray McNiece 77 – 87 164
Steve Blackburn Sr.* 80 – 85 165
Anna Schatschneider 85 – 81 166
Mike Hughes 77 – 91 168
Niko Anagnost* 82 – 87 169
Bill Speirs* 82 – 90 172
Matthew Paul 94 – 79 173
Landon Palay 88 – 86 174
Sam Russo 85 – 89 174
Joe Bojc 94 – 84 178
Alek Babel 89 – 89 178
Nick Beastrom 88 – 93 181
Thomas Negrilli WD – WD
Derek Smith 85 – WD WD
Greg Coben 80 – WD WD
* – already exempt into Cleveland Amateur
