Green made a terrific run, hot enough to make up 38 strokes and jump over three teams.

But the Bulldogs just couldn’t catch Cincinnati St. Xavier.

While Green, led by senior Miles Demuesy and sophomore Maxwell Moldovan, was tearing up famed Canterbury Golf Club on Monday, the Bombers put on a show of their own during the final round of the prestigious Kiely Cup boys high school golf tournament.

They needed every bit of it.

On a day when 13 of the 15 teams improved their scores from Sunday’s first round – some more drastically than others – St. Xavier won its second straight team title with a score of 609, thanks to a final round 299, or 12-over for the day against Canterbury’s difficult 6,685 yards and par-72.

People marveled over St. Xavier’s final-round 299 — until the Bulldogs showed up with a 297, which catapulted them into second-place with a total of 617.

Green leapfrogged over Centerville, Boardman and first-round leader Dublin Jerome on a day of significant milestones in tournament history. To wit:

Green’s 297 was the lowest cumulative 18-hole score in the event’s 13-year history.

“I never thought I’d see a team break 300 in this tournament,” said tournament founder and director Craig Fraser.

Boardman’s Bryan Kordupel (above) scored the first hole-in-one in tournament history when he needed zero putts on the 145-yard 11th hole.

Demuesy, son of Arrowhead pro Scott Demuesy, shot the lowest round of the tournament with a 2-under 70, highlighted by an eagle-2 on the 400-yard 18th hole.

Moldovan, son of Northern Ohio PGA teaching pro John Moldovan, had the best finish of any area player as the 10th grader shot the tournament’s second-lowest round of 71. Coupled with his opening 78 Moldovan finished in a tie for third place at 149, one shot behind.

Co-medalists Cole Christman (Boardman) and Dhaivat Pandya (Centerville) shot identical scores of 75-73.

Walsh Jesuit sophomore Colton Levey put together his second straight round in the 70s (74-75) to share third with Moldovan.

Green’s 297 was 23 shots better than its opening 320 and probably would have been good enough to win most tournaments. But, St. Xavier, behind a pair of 73s by senior Cameron Frazier and junior Oscar Zimmerman, chopped 11 strokes off its opening 310 to win by a comfortable eight shots.

“My gosh, the kids played well, especially after the first round,” said Green coach Brian Tharp, whose team was carried in the first round by Cade Breitenstine with a 1-over par 73. “It was a very positive finish. We hadn’t exactly played to our capabilities but today was something else. This should get us back on track.”

Demuesy, who recently made a verbal commitment to attend Cleveland State, got back on track more than anyone.

He opened with a disappointing 82 and was 4-over after three holes on Monday after starting on the sixth hole. A birdie on the 530-yard ninth signaled a possible change and he went on to birdie or par four of the next five holes.

The round sizzled on the 400-yard 18th, when his second shot from 136 yards found the cup.

“It was uphill and into the wind,” said Demuesy. “It was too much for a wedge so I took a soft 9 (iron). Right before I hit it I thought maybe an 8 but I stuck with the 9. I didn’t know it went in until I heard my grandfather yelling.”

He went on to birdie the first and third holes and added three more pars.

Starting on the fifth hole, Moldovan opened with five straight pars before going bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie on holes 10 through 13. A bogey on the difficult 585-yard 16th – the second toughest hole on the course – put him at 1-over but he quickly corrected that with back-to-back birdies on the first and second to get to 1-under.

“The biggest difference between the two rounds is that I was able to hold things together today,” said Moldovan. “On Sunday I bogeyed the 13th and followed with two doubles. Today I was able to make more putts, hit more greens.”

Most teams were able to say that. For instance, Wooster had the biggest improvement, shaving 26 swings off its opening 365. Columbiana was second with a saving of 25 shots.

Then came Green (23), Strasburg-Franklin (17), Van Buren (15) and Brookfield and Walsh Jesuit (13 each).

No individual made a bigger swing than Strasburg-Franklin junior Mike Neidenthal. After opening with a 27-over 99 on Sunday, Neidenthal came home in a tidy 79 on Monday.

On a tough note, NDCL star Charlie Toman withdrew mid-round due to severe back pain and will see a doctor on Tuesday.



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Kiely Cup

Canterbury Golf Club, Beachwood, Ohio

September 9 – 10, 2017



TEAM RESULTS:

Cincinnati St. Xavier 310-299=609

Green 320-297=617

Dublin Jerome 307-312=619

Cincinnati St. Xavier 310-299=619

Boardman 316-304=620

Centerville 317-313=630

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 321-330=651

University School 330-324=654

Walsh Jesuit 336-323=659

St. Ignatius 335-327=662

Gilmour Academy 339-336=675

Strasburg-Franklin 346-329=675

Van Buren 346-331=677

Brookfield 356-343=699

Wooster 365-339=704

Columbiana 387-362=749

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

Cole Christman, Boardman 75-73—148

Dhaivat Pandya, Centerville 75-73–148

Colton Levey, Walsh Jesuit 74-75–149

Maxwell Moldovan, Green 78-71–149

Mason Wagner, Dublin Jerome 74-76–150

Cade Breitenstine, Green 73-77–150

Kyle Flatow, University 76-74–150

Jackson Chandler, Dublin Jerome 73-74–151

Miles Demuesy, Green 82-70–152

Jared Wilson, Columbiana 77-75–152

Oscar Zimmerman, St. Xavier 79-73–152

Cade Kreps, Boardman 77-77–154

George Mitchell, St. Xavier 75-79–154

Garrett Madden, St. Xavier 81-74–155

Michael Prebles, St. Xavier 75-81–156

Brian Terleski, Boardman 80-77–157

Cameron Frazier, St. Xavier 84-73–157

Justin Atkinson, Brookfield 77-81–158

Nick Clark, Centerville 81-77–158

AJ Cherubini, Centerville 78-81–159

Blake Solomon, Dublin Jerome 80-79–159

Hunter Foltz, Van Buren 84-75–159

Ethan Snyder, Dublin Jerome 80-79–159

Liam Ottaway, Gilmour 84-75–159

Danny Milo, NDCL 76-84–160

Aditya Achar, NDCL 86-74–160

Mitch Neidenthal, Strasburg-Franklin 80-81–161

Dylan Tucker, Strasburg-Franklin 79-82–161

Bryan Kordupel, Boardman 84-77–161

Arya Achar, NDCL 83-79–162

Jay Magyari, Gilmour 79-83–162

Thomas Coyne, University 83-79–162

Jack Edwards, Centerville 83-82–165

Andrew Kaye, St. Ignatius 83-82–165

Michael McCaffrey, St. Ignatius 81-84–165

Ross Williamson, St. Ignatius 81-84–165

Brandon Wehrle, Van Buren 81-85–166

Eric Cherubini, Centerville 84-82–166

Ben Cors, Walsh Jesuit 84-82–166

Jordan Conjerti, Green 87-79—166

Jake Moraca, St. Ignatius 90-78—168

Connor Stevens, Brookfield 89-80–169

Joe Fedro, University 84-86–170

Ben Cowan, University 87-85–172

Connor Ohlrich, Van Buren 89-83–172

Nick Karlik, Dublin Jerome 86-87–173

Connor Warns, St. Ignatius 90-83–173

Matt Flinchbaugh, Walsh Jesuit 93-80—173

Nate Smoot, Brookfield 85-89–174

Bob Jonda, Boardman 84-90–174

Wesley Roberts, Wooster 87-88–175

Seth Ross, Columbiana 87-88–175

Mason Frazier, Wooster 92-83–175

Brent Dillon, Wooster 92-83–175

Tucker Morris, Gilmour 86-90–176

Maurice Jacobs, Walsh Jesuit 85-93–178

Ben Foltz, Gilmour 90-88—178

Mike Neidenthal, Strasburg-Franklin 99-79—178

Calvin Willis, Strasburg-Franklin 91-87—178

Jake Flynn, NDCL 86-93–179

Austin Meese, Wooster 94-85—179

Brett Rogers, University 89-92–181

Noah Fredrick, Van Buren 93-88–181