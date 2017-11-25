Andrew Wyss wasn’t happy with his third shot. But the turkey golf gods fixed that.
Massillon’s Mark Thomas (pictured above) hit the last of his five balls in to a distance of exactly 1-foot to sit as the closest-to-the-pin leader midway through the 2017 Hacker’s Turkey Shoot at the Firestone 9 Range in Akron on Thanksgiving Eve.
Outside of a hole-in-one, it looked like MT’s shot was going to be a winner.
But then young Andrew stepped up and took his turn.
His first two balls hit the green, but not close enough to the pin.
Then on his third ball it happened, storybook-like: slightly mis-hit and sailing right, Andrew’s shot hit on the right side of the small green 60 yards away and bounced dead left toward the hole when it shouldn’t have. The bounce was so big and crazy that the crowd gasped then shouted loudly. And to a roar from the spectators, that crazy-hop ball finished a mere 8 inches away, wrestling away the title from Thomas!
Several hundred players and spectators visited the Firestone 9 Range throughout that evening, further growing what has become a pre-Thanksgiving tradition.
And the competition was strong, as about 20 players finished within the 8-foot circle during the finals.
Thanks to Dan Dauk, Randy Iceman and the rest of the Firestone 9 crew for the fun event! Photo gallery here >
FINAL RESULTS:
2017 Hacker’s Turkey Shoot
Raymond C. Firestone 9 Range, Akron
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
1st: Firestone 9 PDP Membership for 2018
Andrew Wyss (8″)
2nd: Foursome at Firestone CC North or West Course
Mark Thomas (1′)
3rd: Titleist Golf Bag
Al Freeman (1′-7″)
4th: Firestone 9 Public GC 6 Round Punch Card
Mark Schneider
5th: Cleveland Putter
Scotty Martin
6th: Foursome at Firestone 9 Public GC
Randy Crider
7th: 10 Bucket Punch Card – Large
Max Moldovon
8th: 10 Bucket Punch Card – Medium
Kent Monas
9th: 10 Bucket Punch Card – Small
Matt Villilo
10th: 1 Dozen Taylor made Balls
David Eubanks
11th: 1 Dozen Taylor Made Balls
Ron Bell
12th: 1 Dozen Taylor made Balls
John Karamas
13th: $25.00 Gift Certificate at Hackers
Mike Thorton
14th: One Hour Golf Lesson with Dan Dauk
Shaun Klotzer
15th: One Hour Golf Lesson with Randy Iceman
Josh Prok
16th: M V Sport Blanket
Alex Shannon
17th: Firestone C. C. Duffel Bag
Jeff Carr
18th: Adidas Wind Shirt
Joe Marcello
19th: Golf Shirt & Hat
Nick Monter
20th: Golf Shirt
Todd Sandomierski
21st: Firestone C.C. T-Shirt
Jay Thamacheck
22nd: Firestone C.C. T-Shirt
Aaron Apticar
23rd thru 30th: One 9 Hole Round with Cart on Firestone 9 Public G.C.
Rob Lane
Jordon Conjerti
Lloyd Hatchett
Jason Blevins
Joe Conjerti
Ron Goodwin
Nolan Haynes
