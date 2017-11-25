Andrew Wyss wasn’t happy with his third shot. But the turkey golf gods fixed that.

Massillon’s Mark Thomas (pictured above) hit the last of his five balls in to a distance of exactly 1-foot to sit as the closest-to-the-pin leader midway through the 2017 Hacker’s Turkey Shoot at the Firestone 9 Range in Akron on Thanksgiving Eve.

Outside of a hole-in-one, it looked like MT’s shot was going to be a winner.

But then young Andrew stepped up and took his turn.

His first two balls hit the green, but not close enough to the pin.

Then on his third ball it happened, storybook-like: slightly mis-hit and sailing right, Andrew’s shot hit on the right side of the small green 60 yards away and bounced dead left toward the hole when it shouldn’t have. The bounce was so big and crazy that the crowd gasped then shouted loudly. And to a roar from the spectators, that crazy-hop ball finished a mere 8 inches away, wrestling away the title from Thomas!

Several hundred players and spectators visited the Firestone 9 Range throughout that evening, further growing what has become a pre-Thanksgiving tradition.

And the competition was strong, as about 20 players finished within the 8-foot circle during the finals.

Thanks to Dan Dauk, Randy Iceman and the rest of the Firestone 9 crew for the fun event! Photo gallery here >



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Hacker’s Turkey Shoot

Raymond C. Firestone 9 Range, Akron

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

1st: Firestone 9 PDP Membership for 2018

Andrew Wyss (8″)

2nd: Foursome at Firestone CC North or West Course

Mark Thomas (1′)

3rd: Titleist Golf Bag

Al Freeman (1′-7″)

4th: Firestone 9 Public GC 6 Round Punch Card

Mark Schneider

5th: Cleveland Putter

Scotty Martin

6th: Foursome at Firestone 9 Public GC

Randy Crider

7th: 10 Bucket Punch Card – Large

Max Moldovon

8th: 10 Bucket Punch Card – Medium

Kent Monas

9th: 10 Bucket Punch Card – Small

Matt Villilo

10th: 1 Dozen Taylor made Balls

David Eubanks

11th: 1 Dozen Taylor Made Balls

Ron Bell

12th: 1 Dozen Taylor made Balls

John Karamas

13th: $25.00 Gift Certificate at Hackers

Mike Thorton

14th: One Hour Golf Lesson with Dan Dauk

Shaun Klotzer

15th: One Hour Golf Lesson with Randy Iceman

Josh Prok

16th: M V Sport Blanket

Alex Shannon

17th: Firestone C. C. Duffel Bag

Jeff Carr

18th: Adidas Wind Shirt

Joe Marcello

19th: Golf Shirt & Hat

Nick Monter

20th: Golf Shirt

Todd Sandomierski

21st: Firestone C.C. T-Shirt

Jay Thamacheck

22nd: Firestone C.C. T-Shirt

Aaron Apticar

23rd thru 30th: One 9 Hole Round with Cart on Firestone 9 Public G.C.

Rob Lane

Jordon Conjerti

Lloyd Hatchett

Jason Blevins

Joe Conjerti

Ron Goodwin

Nolan Haynes