Nathan Tarter Wins 87th Habitec Toledo Open

Nathan Tarter of Mogadore made five birdies against two bogies to card a final round 69 to finish at 5-under par for the 36-hole tournament at Belmont Country Club. Tarter won by one stroke over Andrew Dorn and Andrew Ruthkoski.

Tim Conley won the Senior Division in a playoff over first round leader E.A. Tischler.



FINAL RESULTS: Northern Ohio PGA

2017 Habitec Toledo Open

Belmont Country Club, Perrysburg, OH

September 11-12, 2017

1. Nathan Tarter, Akron, OH, *70-69-139 -5 $5000

2. Andrew Dorn, West Chester, OH, *71-69-140 -4 $2250

2. Andrew Ruthkoski, Muskegon, MI, *66-74-140 -4 $2250

4. Jose Narro, Myrtle Beach, SC, *71-70-141 -3 $1350

4. Kyle Kochevar, Glen Ellyn, IL, *71-70-141 -3 $1350

6. Tim Crouch, Mount Vernon, OH, *72-70-142 -2 $950

6. Chase Wilson, Zanesville, OH, *71-71-142 -2 $950

6. Jake Scott, Strongsville, OH, *68-74-142 -2 $950

6. David Cooke, Lisle, IL, *65-77-142 -2 $950

10. Emerson Newsome, Dacula, GA, *73-70-143 -1 $750

11. Michael Balcar, Toledo, OH, *72-72-144 E $625

11. Brian Bullington, Frankfort, IL, *71-73-144 E $625

11. Kevin Hall, Cincinnati, OH, *70-74-144 E $625

11. Mike Stone, Perrysburg, OH, *69-75-144 E $625

15. Kyle Rodes, Plymouth, MI, *72-73-145 +1 $425

15. Matt Gurska, Hermitage, PA, *71-74-145 +1 $425

15. David Denlinger, Lancaster, PA, *71-74-145 +1 $425

15. Brandon Hoelzer (a), Fremont, OH, *74-71-145 +1

15. Spencer Mellon, Oakmont, PA, *70-75-145 +1 $425

15. Nick Latimer-Zabor, Middleburg Heights, OH, *73-72-145 +1 $425

15. Nicholas Myers, Sylvania, OH, *73-72-145 +1 $425

22. Timothy Ailes, Delaware, OH, *72-74-146 +2 $337

22. Stephen Gangluff, Marysville, OH, *71-75-146 +2 $337

22. Eric Lilleboe, Okemos, MI, *71-75-146 +2 $337

22. Benjamin Cook, Beachwood, OH, *74-72-146 +2 $337

26. Bryan Vandenberg, Battle Creek, MI, *77-70-147 +3 $287

26. Brady Marinangeli (a), Miamisburg, OH, *72-75-147 +3

26. Jaysen Hansen, Solon, OH, *68-79-147 +3 $287

29. Danny Lewis, Batavia, OH, *72-76-148 +4 $158

29. Steven Lee, Columbus, OH, *76-72-148 +4 $158

29. Joseph Bussdieker, Sylvania, OH, *73-75-148 +4 $158

32. Chad Howard, Dublin, OH, *72-77-149 +5

32. Nick Gustin, Perry, OH, *71-78-149 +5

32. Michael Roberts, Franklin, OH, *74-75-149 +5

32. Joseph Juszczyk, Dearborn heights, MI, *72-77-149 +5

36. Jack Sparling, Dublin, OH, *78-72-150 +6

36. Sean Busch, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL, *72-78-150 +6

36. Steve Vecellio, Chesterfield, MI, *76-74-150 +6

36. Connor Tendall, North potomac, MD, *74-76-150 +6

36. Yohann Benson, Harmony, FL, *70-80-150 +6

36. Willie Mack III, Grand Blanc, MI, *74-76-150 +6

36. Joshua Eure, Crofton, MD, *73-77-150 +6

43. Jared Dalga, Grand Rapids, MI, *78-73-151 +7

43. Tyler Light, Massillon, OH, *77-74-151 +7

43. John Kelly, Saint Louis, MO, *72-79-151 +7

43. Don Leafstrand, New Smyrna Beach, FL, *76-75-151 +7

43. Milton Carswell, Toledo, OH, *71-80-151 +7

43. Brian Bir, Cleveland, OH, *74-77-151 +7

49. Matthew Wetterich (a), Cincinnati, OH, *78-74-152 +8

49. Lenny Trotta (a), Beverly Hills, MI, *80-72-152 +8

49. Steve Stone, Perrysburg, OH, *78-74-152 +8

49. Chris O’Neill, Glen Allen, MI, *78-74-152 +8

49. Randy Dietz, Tallmadge, OH, *76-76-152 +8

49. Ted Smith, Orlando, FL, *71-81-152 +8

49. Reed Hrynewich, Muskegon, MI, *75-77-152 +8

49. Mathew Little, Warren, MI, *75-77-152 +8

49. Vince Carango, Lawton, MI, *73-79-152 +8

58. Cory Kumpf, Massillon, OH, *81-72-153 +9

58. Matt Smith, Muncie, IN, *77-76-153 +9

58. Richard Radis (a), Aurora, OH, *77-76-153 +9

58. David Wetterich, Cincinnati, OH, *75-78-153 +9

62. Sean McGuire (a), Twinsburg, OH, *77-77-154 +10

62. Chris Malec, Webster, NY, *77-77-154 +10

62. Richard Denny, Germantown, OH, *76-78-154 +10

65. Justin Kors (a), Pinckney, MI, *81-74-155 +11

65. Jared Howard, Dublin, OH, *76-79-155 +11

65. Justin Pollock, Dearborn, MI, *75-80-155 +11

68. Austin Eccleton, Jackson, MI, *80-76-156 +12

68. Daniel Martina (a), Columbus, OH, *78-78-156 +12

68. Jonathan Coleman, Cincinnati, OH, *78-78-156 +12

68. Trent Maxwell, Akron, OH, *79-77-156 +12

68. Ian Hardesty (a), Chardon, OH, *80-76-156 +12

68. Nick Paez, Rocky River, OH, *76-80-156 +12

74. Chris Muse, Huber Heights, OH, *76-81-157 +13

75. JaMichael Jones, Chicago, IL, *83-75-158 +14

75. Logan Terry, Fenton, MI, *83-75-158 +14

75. Louis Sliwiak Jr, Tampa, FL, *82-76-158 +14

75. Ezra Evans, French Lick, IN, *80-78-158 +14

75. Griffin Wood, Scottsdale, AZ, *78-80-158 +14

75. Dan Belden (a), Massillon, OH, *79-79-158 +14

75. Joe Meglen, Lakewood, OH, *75-83-158 +14

82. David Reiter Jr (a), Brunswick, OH, *80-79-159 +15

83. Nicholas Polichena (a), Ravenna, OH, *85-76-161 +17

83. Logan Holt, Dublin, OH, *80-81-161 +17

85. Kyle Thomas, Marion, IA, *81-81-162 +18

86. Sam Geise, Centerville, OH, *87-76-163 +19

86. Mark Beneke, Fort Wayne, IN, *79-84-163 +19

88. Alex Lorencz, Holt, MI, *84-80-164 +20

89. Nick Vick (a), Birmingham, MI, *82-83-165 +21

90. Matt DiPaolo, Harrison Township, MI, *86-80-166 +22

90. Evan Fargo, Westland, MI, *84-82-166 +22

92. Matthew Abramson, Bexley, OH, *85-84-169 +25

93. Alex Malachowski, Mt. Prospect, IL, *87-83-170 +26

93. Adam Powers, Canton, MI, *92-78-170 +26

93. Jeremy Olsen, Broadview hts., OH, *83-87-170 +26

96. Ryan Erxleben, Brighton, MI, *86-87-173 +29

97. Matthew Roth (a), Hudson, OH, *94-82-176 +32

98. Khalil Trumbull, Waterville, OH, *84-94-178 +34

99. Devrim Hayes (a), Waterville, OH, *97-84-181 +37

100. Jesse Herda, Lorain, OH, *95-89-184 +40

Senior Division:

1. Tim Conley, Canton, OH, *72-72-144 E $1200 (playoff winner)

2. E.A. Tischler, Highland, IN, *71-73-144 E $850

3. Steve Parker, Copley, OH, *75-72-147 +3 $650

4. Craig Goldsberry, Lewis Center, OH, *76-72-148 +4 $383

4. Brad Apple, Perrysburg, OH, *76-72-148 +4 $383

4. Bob Ackerman, West Bloomfield, MI, *73-75-148 +4 $383

7. Mitchell Camp, Aurora, OH, *77-72-149 +5

7. Scott Pollack, Chagrin Falls, OH, *72-77-149 +5

9. Terry Tyson (a), Perrysburg, OH, *74-77-151 +7

10. Tony Adcock, Canton, OH, *80-74-154 +10

10. Jon Jones, Warren, OH, *77-77-154 +10

10. Tony Milam, Concord Twp, OH, *74-80-154 +10

13. Tom Atchison, Silver Lake, OH, *80-76-156 +12

14. Mark Smith, Temperance, MI, *80-77-157 +13

14. Douglas Alexander, Dallas, TX, *73-84-157 +13

16. Gary Trivisonno, Aurora, OH, *80-78-158 +14

17. George Papas (a), Hinckley, OH, *77-82-159 +15

18. Terry Jourdain (a), Toledo, OH, *86-80-166 +22

19. Leo Szczepanski (a), Seven Hills, OH, *86-83-169 +25

20. Mark Riddle (a), Seven Hills, OH, *95-81-176 +32

20. Gordon Meek, Sylvania, OH, *91-85-176 +32

22. Michael Ross (a), Hinckley, OH, *99-85-184 +40