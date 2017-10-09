FINAL RESULTS:
2017 Good Park Course Championship
Good Park Golf Course, Akron, Ohio
Saturday, October 7, 2017
Overall Champion:
1. Dan Marr 73 $250 Foxy Golf 12 play pass at Good Park
2. Al Freeman 74 $150 Foxy Golf 4 18’s with cart at Good Park
3. Rob Yanko 75 $125 Foxy Golf 2 18’s with cart at Good Park
4. Kevan Sloan 77 $100 Foxy Golf Mud Run Range Pass
5. John Donofrio 79 $75 Foxy Golf 18 holes at Good Park
6 .Jason Zachardy 79 $50 Foxy Golf
Net Champion:
1. Mike Lowe 67 $250 Foxy Golf 12 play pass at Good Park
2. Joe Rockich 68 $150 Foxy Golf 4 18’s with cart at Good Park
3. Ron Oliver 70 $125 Foxy Golf 2 18’s with cart at Good Park
4. Mike Jagodzinski 71 $100 Foxy Golf Mud Run Range Pass
5. Tim Lewis 71 $75 Foxy Golf 18 holes at Good Park
6 .Tom Seemans 71 $50 Foxy Golf
Gross Skins:
#11 Mike Jagodzinski 3 $300.00
#9 Mark Wilhelm 2 $300.00
Net Skins:
#3 Kevin Breen 3-2 $120.00
#7 Kevin Breen 3-2 $120.00
#9 Mark Wilhelm 2-1 $120.00
#11 Mike Jagodzinski 3-2 $120.00
#16 Travis Mcgee 3-2 $120.00
