FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Good Park Course Championship

Good Park Golf Course, Akron, Ohio

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Overall Champion:

1. Dan Marr 73 $250 Foxy Golf 12 play pass at Good Park

2. Al Freeman 74 $150 Foxy Golf 4 18’s with cart at Good Park

3. Rob Yanko 75 $125 Foxy Golf 2 18’s with cart at Good Park

4. Kevan Sloan 77 $100 Foxy Golf Mud Run Range Pass

5. John Donofrio 79 $75 Foxy Golf 18 holes at Good Park

6 .Jason Zachardy 79 $50 Foxy Golf

Net Champion:

1. Mike Lowe 67 $250 Foxy Golf 12 play pass at Good Park

2. Joe Rockich 68 $150 Foxy Golf 4 18’s with cart at Good Park

3. Ron Oliver 70 $125 Foxy Golf 2 18’s with cart at Good Park

4. Mike Jagodzinski 71 $100 Foxy Golf Mud Run Range Pass

5. Tim Lewis 71 $75 Foxy Golf 18 holes at Good Park

6 .Tom Seemans 71 $50 Foxy Golf

Gross Skins:

#11 Mike Jagodzinski 3 $300.00

#9 Mark Wilhelm 2 $300.00

Net Skins:

#3 Kevin Breen 3-2 $120.00

#7 Kevin Breen 3-2 $120.00

#9 Mark Wilhelm 2-1 $120.00

#11 Mike Jagodzinski 3-2 $120.00

#16 Travis Mcgee 3-2 $120.00