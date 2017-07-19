Chase Wilson of Zanesville made six birdies and an eagle in the final round of the 2017 Davey Tree Ohio Open — including three consecutive birdies on the final three holes — to win by two shots at Weymouth Country Club on Wednesday.

Wilson’s final round 65 and 14-under par total bested a pair of local players who finished tied for second place: Strongsville’s Jake Scott, who managed a bogey-free 67 final round; and 36-hole leader Jake McBride of Hartville, who shot 73 Wednesday after starting with two bogeys and a double in his first seven holes but rallied with three birdies in his final five.

Wilson bogeyed his first hole of the day, but rebounded with birdies at holes two and three. He then made an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole to jump start his day, and birdied the par-5 eighth as well to turn in 32.

Then Wilson made six consecutive pars on the back nine until finishing birdie-birdie-birdie for the victory.

The tournament seemed to be destined for a Wilson victory: his first round 65 at Fox Meadow included a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th.

Ben Cook of Beechwood and Randy Dietz of Tallmadge finished tied for fourth place at 10-under par.

Low amateur honors went to Brayden Baldridge of Howard, Ohio, who finished at 6-under par 210. That total was good enough to win by a single shot over amateurs Christopher Williard of Blacklick, Josh Gilkison from Springboro, and local favorite Kyle Richardson of Medina.



FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Davey Tree Ohio Open

Fox Meadow & Weymouth Country Clubs, Medina

Mon-Weds, July 17 – 19, 2017

Chase Wilson Zanesville, OH 65 – 72 – 65 = 202 $9,000.00

Jake Scott Strongsville, OH 70 – 67 – 67 = 204 $4,500.00

Jake McBride Hartville, OH 64 – 67 – 73 = 204 $4,500.00

Benjamin Cook Beachwood, OH 69 – 67 – 70 = 206 $2,500.00

Randy Dietz Tallmadge, OH 70 – 65 – 71 = 206 $2,500.00

Ryan Troyer Dover, OH 71 – 69 – 67 = 207 $1,750.00

Pete Skirpstas Medina, OH 72 – 69 – 67 = 208 $1,350.00

Michael Balcar Toledo, OH 70 – 69 – 69 = 208 $1,350.00

Nicholas Latimer-Zabor Middleburg Heights, OH 70 – 67 – 72 = 209 $1,000.00

Tim Crouch Mount Vernon, OH 69 – 69 – 72 = 210 $850.00

Stephen Gangluff Marysville, OH 63 – 74 – 73 = 210 $850.00

Brayden Baldridge (a) Howard, OH 72 – 68 – 70 = 210 $750.00 GC

Tyler McHugh Aurora, OH 73 – 66 – 72 = 211 $725.00

Richie Schembechler Massillon, OH 70 – 65 – 76 = 211 $725.00

Christopher Williard (a) Blacklick, OH 67 – 73 – 71 = 211 $566.67 GC

Josh Gilkison (a) Springboro, OH 73 – 67 – 71 = 211 $566.67 GC

Kyle Richardson (a) Medina, OH 68 – 70 – 73 = 211 $566.67 GC

Jared Howard Dublin, OH 68 – 72 – 72 = 212 $625.00

Clayton Portz Springfield, OH 67 – 72 – 73 = 212 $625.00

Alex Weiss (a) Pickerington, OH 67 – 77 – 68 = 212 $425.00 GC

Brandon Pluchinsky (a) North Lima, OH 70 – 68 – 74 = 212 $425.00 GC

Kevin Hall Cincinnati, OH 73 – 70 – 70 = 213 $525.00

John Chaney Westlake, OH 70 – 73 – 70 = 213 $525.00

Ross Beal Uniontown, OH 76 – 66 – 71 = 213 $525.00

Colin Biles Hilliard, OH 74 – 68 – 71 = 213 $525.00

Danny Lewis Batavia, OH 70 – 70 – 73 = 213 $525.00

Clark Engle (a) Springfield, OH 76 – 65 – 72 = 213 $375.00 GC

Ryan Gutowski Stow, OH 70 – 70 – 74 = 214 $450.00

Benjamin Jones (a) Strongsville, OH 72 – 69 – 73 = 214 $350.00 GC

Logan Lagodich Canton, OH 67 – 76 – 72 = 215 $437.50

Jonathan Coleman Cincinnati, OH 68 – 74 – 73 = 215 $437.50

John Powers Cleveland, OH 67 – 75 – 73 = 215 $437.50

Michael Roberts Franklin, OH 70 – 72 – 73 = 215 $437.50

Patrick Luth Medina, OH 70 – 72 – 73 = 215 $437.50

David Tepe Liberty Township, OH 69 – 71 – 75 = 215 $437.50

Caleb Ramirez (a) Columbus, OH 71 – 71 – 73 = 215 $325.00 GC

Dennis Holub Jr Reminderville, OH 74 – 70 – 72 = 216 $408.33

David Champagne Copley, OH 69 – 73 – 74 = 216 $408.33

Nathan Tarter Akron, OH 71 – 70 – 75 = 216 $408.33

Zak Supelak (a) Copley, OH 68 – 75 – 73 = 216 $287.50 GC

Will Kurtz (a) Hudson, OH 70 – 68 – 78 = 216 $287.50 GC

Jim Karr Columbia Station, OH 74 – 70 – 73 = 217 $383.33

Mark Evans Peninsula, OH 71 – 73 – 73 = 217 $383.33

Richard Denny III Germantown, OH 74 – 69 – 74 = 217 $383.33

Tim Conley Canton, OH 71 – 72 – 74 = 217 $383.33

Mitchell Camp Aurora, OH 71 – 69 – 77 = 217 $383.33

Brian Bir Cleveland, OH 67 – 73 – 77 = 217 $383.33

Rob Moss Broadview Heights, OH 70 – 73 – 75 = 218 $350.00

Bud Radis (a) Aurora, OH 75 – 68 – 75 = 218 $250.00 GC

Doug Smith Columbus, OH 74 – 68 – 77 = 219 $350.00

Joey Krecic (a) Columbia Station, OH 71 – 73 – 75 = 219 $200.00 GC

Jake Gilkison (a) Springboro, OH 69 – 74 – 76 = 219 $200.00 GC

Ken Kinkopf (a) Dublin, OH 71 – 70 – 78 = 219 $200.00 GC

Nicholas Infanti (a) Cleveland, OH 72 – 72 – 76 = 220 $137.50 GC

Blake Prince (a) East Liverpool, OH 72 – 71 – 77 = 220 $137.50 GC

Ben Smith Westfield Center, OH 75 – 69 – 77 = 221 $350.00

Alec Tahy Dayton, OH 72 – 72 – 78 = 222 $350.00

Sean McGuire (a) Twinsburg, OH 77 – 67 – 78 = 222 $100.00 GC