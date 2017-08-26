FINAL RESULTS: 2017 CMG Shawnee Fall Stroke Play

Steve Blackburn Jr. birded the 18th hole to post a 1-under par score of 70, and that final hole birdie was the difference between winning and heading to a playoff with Jack Garswood. Garswood posted an even par 71 and earned second place.
Eric Wonkovich also had a solid round with a 1 over par 72 and finished in third. Tim Moore, Chinnawat Scott, and Andrew Jendre all shot 74 and shared 4th place.
FINAL RESULTS: Cleveland Metroparks Golf
2017 Shawnee Fall Stroke Play Tournament
Shawnee Hills Golf Course, Bedford Hts
Saturday, August 26, 2017
1st Steve Blackburn Jr. 70 $175.00
2nd Garswood, Jack 71 $125.00
3rd Wonkovich, Eric 72 $75.00
T-4th Moore, Tim 74 $16.66
T-4th Scott, Chinnawatt 74 $16.66
T-4th Jendre, Andrew 74 $16.66
Out of the Money:
O’Boyle, Tom 75
Jendre, Jason 76
Mitchell, Shorne 77
Lee, Damian 77
Kang, Matt 78
Michal, Matthew 79
Agarenzo, Mychal 80
Johannsen, Ben 80
Beltavski, Mark 81
Gaetjens, Scott 81
Ninsri, Dan 85
Gaetjens, Steve 87
Kinkopf, Gene 94
Johnson, Michael 106
