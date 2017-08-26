FINAL RESULTS: 2017 CMG Shawnee Fall Stroke Play

Steve Blackburn Jr. birded the 18th hole to post a 1-under par score of 70, and that final hole birdie was the difference between winning and heading to a playoff with Jack Garswood. Garswood posted an even par 71 and earned second place.

Eric Wonkovich also had a solid round with a 1 over par 72 and finished in third. Tim Moore, Chinnawat Scott, and Andrew Jendre all shot 74 and shared 4th place.



FINAL RESULTS: Cleveland Metroparks Golf

2017 Shawnee Fall Stroke Play Tournament

Shawnee Hills Golf Course, Bedford Hts

Saturday, August 26, 2017

1st Steve Blackburn Jr. 70 $175.00

2nd Garswood, Jack 71 $125.00

3rd Wonkovich, Eric 72 $75.00

T-4th Moore, Tim 74 $16.66

T-4th Scott, Chinnawatt 74 $16.66

T-4th Jendre, Andrew 74 $16.66

Out of the Money:

O’Boyle, Tom 75

Jendre, Jason 76

Mitchell, Shorne 77

Lee, Damian 77

Kang, Matt 78

Michal, Matthew 79

Agarenzo, Mychal 80

Johannsen, Ben 80

Beltavski, Mark 81

Gaetjens, Scott 81

Ninsri, Dan 85

Gaetjens, Steve 87

Kinkopf, Gene 94

Johnson, Michael 106