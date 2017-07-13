Battling through rain drops and very soft course conditions, Doug Savage of Mount Vernon faced a six shot deficit starting Round 2 of the 2017 Senior Masters Cleveland Amateur Championship for players age 60+.

Savage mounted a fierce come-from-behind victory, spurred on by a HOLE-IN-ONE on the par-3 10th hole. He closed the deal with a back nine score of 33 and finished with a 76-68=144 even par total.

Savage narrowly edged out past Senior Masters champion Jim Herchek, who fired rounds of 72-73=145 to finish in second place.

Keith Pluto finished his final round with an even par 72, giving him a 146 for the tournament, good enough to take third place.

In the Super Senior Masters Division for players age 70 and over, David Kriak jumped out to an early lead after Day One then held on for the victory with scores of 74-80=154. Ray Harris took second place at 79-82=161.

FINAL RESULTS:

Cleveland Metroparks Golf

Senior Masters Cleveland Amateur Championship

Big Met Golf Course, Fairview Park

July 12 – 13, 2017

Senior Masters Division (age 60-69)

1 Savage, Doug 76 – 68 = 144 $350

2 Herchek, Jim 72 – 73 = 145 $250

3 Pluto, Keith 74 – 72 = 146 $200

4 Najda, Ray 72 – 76 = 148 $108

4 Lahnan, Larry 74 – 74 = 148 $108

4 Steele, Randy 74 – 74 = 148 $108

4 McMurtrie, Jeff 75 – 73 = 148 $108

8 Brady, Mike 74 – 75 = 149 $25

8 Schaefer, Steve 75 – 74 = 149 $25

10 Bedell, Steve 71 – 79 = 150

10 Blackburn, Steve 74 – 76 = 150

10 Pogachar, Marc 77 – 73 = 150

13 Luken, Jeff 77 – 74 = 151

13 Dutton, Bob 78 – 73 = 151

15 Dean, Jeff 72 – 80 = 152

15 House, Harry 74 – 78 = 152

17 Kriak, Dave 74 – 80 = 154

17 Navis, Greg 75 – 79 = 154

17 Halle, George 77 – 77 = 154

17 Mintz, Mike 78 – 76 = 154

21 Prokop, Ray 77 – 78 = 155

22 Serrat, Jorge 74 – 82 = 156

22 Beltavski, Mark 79 – 77 = 156

24 Congin, Gary 78 – 80 = 158

24 Durban, Ray 83 – 75 = 158

24 Karshner, Robert 85 – 73 = 158

27 Serrat, Jamie 76 – 83 = 159

27 Minich, Al 79 – 80 = 159

27 Moncol, Rick 79 – 80 = 159

30 Harris, Ray 79 – 82 = 161

30 Weidner, Joe 81 – 80 = 161

32 Musiel, Gerald 80 – 82 = 162

32 Nicely, Geoff 84 – 78 = 162

34 Kaldy, Dave 78 – 86 = 164

34 Labaj, Don 83 – 81 = 164

34 Bania, Dan 84 – 80 = 164

37 Richardson, Kevin 84 – 81 = 165

38 Richendollar, Ken 90 – 76 = 166

39 Cox, Jack 83 – 84 = 167

40 Phillips, Larry 88 – 82 = 170

41 Nosse, Rich 89 – 85 = 174

42 Tournoux, Pat 87 – 88 = 175

43 Kebe, Stan 88 – 96 = 184

44 Marinelli, Dan 94 – 99 = 193

45 Watkins, Ward 79 – WD = WD

46 Knevel, Mark 83 – WD = WD

Super Senior Masters Division (ages 70+)

1 Kriak, Dave 74 – 80 = 154 $150

2 Harris, Ray 79 – 82 = 161 $100

3 Nicely, Geoff 84 – 78 = 162

4 Bania, Dan 84 – 80 = 164

5 Phillips, Larry 88 – 82 = 170

6 Watkins, Ward 79 – WD = WD