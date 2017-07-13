Battling through rain drops and very soft course conditions, Doug Savage of Mount Vernon faced a six shot deficit starting Round 2 of the 2017 Senior Masters Cleveland Amateur Championship for players age 60+.
Savage mounted a fierce come-from-behind victory, spurred on by a HOLE-IN-ONE on the par-3 10th hole. He closed the deal with a back nine score of 33 and finished with a 76-68=144 even par total.
Savage narrowly edged out past Senior Masters champion Jim Herchek, who fired rounds of 72-73=145 to finish in second place.
Keith Pluto finished his final round with an even par 72, giving him a 146 for the tournament, good enough to take third place.
In the Super Senior Masters Division for players age 70 and over, David Kriak jumped out to an early lead after Day One then held on for the victory with scores of 74-80=154. Ray Harris took second place at 79-82=161.
FINAL RESULTS:
Cleveland Metroparks Golf
Senior Masters Cleveland Amateur Championship
Big Met Golf Course, Fairview Park
July 12 – 13, 2017
Senior Masters Division (age 60-69)
1 Savage, Doug 76 – 68 = 144 $350
2 Herchek, Jim 72 – 73 = 145 $250
3 Pluto, Keith 74 – 72 = 146 $200
4 Najda, Ray 72 – 76 = 148 $108
4 Lahnan, Larry 74 – 74 = 148 $108
4 Steele, Randy 74 – 74 = 148 $108
4 McMurtrie, Jeff 75 – 73 = 148 $108
8 Brady, Mike 74 – 75 = 149 $25
8 Schaefer, Steve 75 – 74 = 149 $25
10 Bedell, Steve 71 – 79 = 150
10 Blackburn, Steve 74 – 76 = 150
10 Pogachar, Marc 77 – 73 = 150
13 Luken, Jeff 77 – 74 = 151
13 Dutton, Bob 78 – 73 = 151
15 Dean, Jeff 72 – 80 = 152
15 House, Harry 74 – 78 = 152
17 Kriak, Dave 74 – 80 = 154
17 Navis, Greg 75 – 79 = 154
17 Halle, George 77 – 77 = 154
17 Mintz, Mike 78 – 76 = 154
21 Prokop, Ray 77 – 78 = 155
22 Serrat, Jorge 74 – 82 = 156
22 Beltavski, Mark 79 – 77 = 156
24 Congin, Gary 78 – 80 = 158
24 Durban, Ray 83 – 75 = 158
24 Karshner, Robert 85 – 73 = 158
27 Serrat, Jamie 76 – 83 = 159
27 Minich, Al 79 – 80 = 159
27 Moncol, Rick 79 – 80 = 159
30 Harris, Ray 79 – 82 = 161
30 Weidner, Joe 81 – 80 = 161
32 Musiel, Gerald 80 – 82 = 162
32 Nicely, Geoff 84 – 78 = 162
34 Kaldy, Dave 78 – 86 = 164
34 Labaj, Don 83 – 81 = 164
34 Bania, Dan 84 – 80 = 164
37 Richardson, Kevin 84 – 81 = 165
38 Richendollar, Ken 90 – 76 = 166
39 Cox, Jack 83 – 84 = 167
40 Phillips, Larry 88 – 82 = 170
41 Nosse, Rich 89 – 85 = 174
42 Tournoux, Pat 87 – 88 = 175
43 Kebe, Stan 88 – 96 = 184
44 Marinelli, Dan 94 – 99 = 193
45 Watkins, Ward 79 – WD = WD
46 Knevel, Mark 83 – WD = WD
Super Senior Masters Division (ages 70+)
1 Kriak, Dave 74 – 80 = 154 $150
2 Harris, Ray 79 – 82 = 161 $100
3 Nicely, Geoff 84 – 78 = 162
4 Bania, Dan 84 – 80 = 164
5 Phillips, Larry 88 – 82 = 170
6 Watkins, Ward 79 – WD = WD
