64 was a common 2-man scramble score at Sleepy Hollow on Saturday, but not the best score — by far.
The team of Steve Blackburn Sr. and Mark Foss blitz the field with a scorching 12-under par 59 at the 2017 Senior Scramble Classic at Sleepy Hollow. Twelve birdies and no bogeys made for smooth round that was good for a whopping 5 shot victory.
Three teams tied at 64 to finish behind the winners, including Allen Freeman and Tom Skidmore, David Trier and Dean Cutlip and Andrew Jendre and Phil Jendre.
The next event on the Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series schedule is the 36-hole Cleveland Senior Masters for players ages 60+ at Big Met Golf Course in Fairview Park starting Wed July 12th.
FINAL RESULTS: Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series
Senior Scramble Classic
Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, Brecksville
Saturday, June 17, 2017
Steve Blackburn Sr. / Mark Foss 59 – $165 /player
Andrew Jendre / Phil Jendre 64 – $75 /player
Allen Freeman / Tom Skidmore 64 – $75 /player
David Trier / Dean Cutlip 64 – $75 /player
Larry Lahnan / Fred Miller 66
Frank Livak / Steve Bedell 68
Paul LaGrattoria / Art Gula 68
Randy Crider / Tim Heavner 69
Barry Jirousek / John Kocin 69
Mark Thomas / Raul Mendoza 69
Michael Mintz / Scott Heran 70
Ray McNiece / Bob Roberts 70
Jeff Dean / Jim Niskanen 70
John Betonte / Jim Herchek 73
Michael Muchay / Ken Larson 77
Larry Zgrabik / Jerry Zgrabik 79
Rick Gulick / Mike Diller 81
No Comment