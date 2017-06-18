64 was a common 2-man scramble score at Sleepy Hollow on Saturday, but not the best score — by far.

The team of Steve Blackburn Sr. and Mark Foss blitz the field with a scorching 12-under par 59 at the 2017 Senior Scramble Classic at Sleepy Hollow. Twelve birdies and no bogeys made for smooth round that was good for a whopping 5 shot victory.

Three teams tied at 64 to finish behind the winners, including Allen Freeman and Tom Skidmore, David Trier and Dean Cutlip and Andrew Jendre and Phil Jendre.

The next event on the Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series schedule is the 36-hole Cleveland Senior Masters for players ages 60+ at Big Met Golf Course in Fairview Park starting Wed July 12th.



FINAL RESULTS: Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series

Senior Scramble Classic

Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, Brecksville

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Steve Blackburn Sr. / Mark Foss 59 – $165 /player

Andrew Jendre / Phil Jendre 64 – $75 /player

Allen Freeman / Tom Skidmore 64 – $75 /player

David Trier / Dean Cutlip 64 – $75 /player

Larry Lahnan / Fred Miller 66

Frank Livak / Steve Bedell 68

Paul LaGrattoria / Art Gula 68

Randy Crider / Tim Heavner 69

Barry Jirousek / John Kocin 69

Mark Thomas / Raul Mendoza 69

Michael Mintz / Scott Heran 70

Ray McNiece / Bob Roberts 70

Jeff Dean / Jim Niskanen 70

John Betonte / Jim Herchek 73

Michael Muchay / Ken Larson 77

Larry Zgrabik / Jerry Zgrabik 79

Rick Gulick / Mike Diller 81