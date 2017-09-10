A.J. Borisa and Ryan Stefanski edged two-time defending champions Steve Blackburn Jr. and Jack Garswood by two shots to win the 2017 Bill Barbour Cup at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville on Sunday.

Borisa and Stefanski played in the same group as Blackburn Jr. and Garswood. A two-shot birdie/bogey swing on the 17th hole made the difference: Borisa and Stefanski ended with a 2-under par 69, while Blackburn Jr. and Garswood came in with an even par 71.



FINAL RESULTS: Cleveland Metroparks Golf

2017 Bill Barbour Cup

Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, Brecksville

Sunday, September 10, 2017

Format: 6 holes Scramble, 6 holes Better Ball, 6 holes Modified Alternate Shot

A.J. Borisa & Ryan Stefanski 69 $210

Steve Blackburn Jr. & Jack Garswood 71 $120

Paul LaGrotteria & Scott Saari 72 $80

Jason Jendre & Andrew Jendre 73 $25

Tim Moore & Pat Osborne 73 $25

Ryan Augustitus & Jim Barber 74

Mark Hach & Brian Klopp 74

Allen Freeman & Larry Lahnan 74

David Trier & Dean Cutlip 75

Rick Walters & Gary Congin 78

Steve Blackburn Sr. & Mike Angie 78

Steve Bedell & Frank Livak 79

Mike Galloway & Brett Galloway 79

Michael Cook & Austin Early 86

Andrew Conner & Travis Conner 86

Eddie Keck & Chris Mays 92