A.J. Borisa and Ryan Stefanski edged two-time defending champions Steve Blackburn Jr. and Jack Garswood by two shots to win the 2017 Bill Barbour Cup at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville on Sunday.
Borisa and Stefanski played in the same group as Blackburn Jr. and Garswood. A two-shot birdie/bogey swing on the 17th hole made the difference: Borisa and Stefanski ended with a 2-under par 69, while Blackburn Jr. and Garswood came in with an even par 71.
FINAL RESULTS: Cleveland Metroparks Golf
2017 Bill Barbour Cup
Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, Brecksville
Sunday, September 10, 2017
Format: 6 holes Scramble, 6 holes Better Ball, 6 holes Modified Alternate Shot
A.J. Borisa & Ryan Stefanski 69 $210
Steve Blackburn Jr. & Jack Garswood 71 $120
Paul LaGrotteria & Scott Saari 72 $80
Jason Jendre & Andrew Jendre 73 $25
Tim Moore & Pat Osborne 73 $25
Ryan Augustitus & Jim Barber 74
Mark Hach & Brian Klopp 74
Allen Freeman & Larry Lahnan 74
David Trier & Dean Cutlip 75
Rick Walters & Gary Congin 78
Steve Blackburn Sr. & Mike Angie 78
Steve Bedell & Frank Livak 79
Mike Galloway & Brett Galloway 79
Michael Cook & Austin Early 86
Andrew Conner & Travis Conner 86
Eddie Keck & Chris Mays 92
