FINAL RESULTS: 2017 CMG Big Met Fall 2-Man Scramble

On a beautiful but unseasonably warm fall day in Northeast Ohio, 13 of the 34 teams in the field finished within four shots of first place in the Big Met Fall 2-Player Scramble.

In the end there was a tie for first at 11-under par 61 between the teams of Jason Saliba and John Teevin, and the team of Kyle Klein and Doug Barber.

Nick Anagnost and Steve Blackburn Sr. captured third place honors with a dramatic hole out for an eagle-2 on the 18th hole to finish at 10-under par 62.



FINAL RESULTS: Cleveland Metroparks Golf

2017 Big Met Fall 2-Player Scramble

Big Met Golf Course, Fairview Park, OH

Saturday, September 23, 2017

T1st (61) Jason Saliba & John Teevin $475

T1st (61) Kyle Klein & Doug Barber $475

3rd (62) Nick Anagnost & Steve Blackburn Sr $300

T4th (63) Colin Burns & Matt Burns $185

T4th (63) Steve Blackburn Jr & Ryan Stefanski $185

T4th (63) Brian Smith & Mike Simpson $185

T4th (63) Gabe Reynolds & Brandon Nixon $185

34 Teams Competed



SKINS:

#4 – Gabe Reynolds & Brandon Nixon – 2

#7 – Brian Smith & Mike Simpson – 3

#9 – Brian Smith & Mike Simpson – 3

#12 – Scott Saari & Paul LaGrotteria – 2

#18 – Nick Anagnost & Steve Blackburn Sr – 2