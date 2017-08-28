Ken Koprivec played flawless golf on Sunday in the final round of the 2017 Chippewa Championship.
That perfection brought him his fourth Chippewa Championship title.
In control throughout the day, Kenny’s bogey-free 3-under par 68, combined with his first round score of even par 71, netted him a three shot victory over a field of seasoned competitors.
He made it look easy, too. He hit the vast majority of fairways and greens. He never seemed to be in danger of making a bogey. Heck, his longest par putt measured five feet, maybe.
Koprivec has spaced out his four career victories at Chippewa: his first came in 1997, and his last before this one came 13 years ago, in 2004. That is longevity.
Normally a lights-out putter, first round leader Mike Simpson struggled a bit all day to get the ball to drop. He ghosted a number of edges and had a couple of par putts hang on the lip.
After 68 on Saturday, Simpson finished the two-day event alone in second place at even par 142, fighting for a Sunday 74.
Another two shots behind Simpson, HJ Wenger finished in solo third after rounds of 73-71.
Charlly Pak matched Koprivec’s round of the day, posting a Sunday 68 of his own to join Aaron Crewse in a tie for fourth place.
John Kabasky and Allen Freeman finished T6 at 146 to round out the prize winners.
Dave Trier grabbed two skins of four won on the day Sunday — including an eagle on the par-4 seventh — to net a tidy $850. Wenger and Rob Schustrich birdied their way to the other two second round skins.
Round 2 Photo Gallery here >. (Pictures by Leah Okeson; thanks for taking on official photographer duties.)
Kudos to the staff at Chippewa for the incredible food and beverage work throughout the weekend. The cookout lunch at the turn both days was perfect, the appetizers on Saturday were well done, and the pork and corn dinner on Sunday evening was the iconic end-of-summer meal. The $125 entry fee for all that deliciousness plus two days of tournament golf with prizes is quite the deal.
Tip of the hat to Kevin Larizza and Brad Stewart for once again making it all happen…
FINAL RESULTS:
2017 Chippewa Championship
Chippewa Golf Club, Doylestown | Par 71
August 26 -27, 2017
Kenny Koprivec 71 – 68 = 139 $560 + 2018 Membership
Mike Simpson 68 – 74 = 142 $300.00
HJ Wenger 73 – 71 = 144 $260.00
Aaron Crewse 74 – 71 = 145 $205.00
Charlly Pak 77 – 68 = 145 $205.00
John Kabasky 71 – 75 = 146 $130.00
Allen Freeman 73 – 73 = 146 $130.00
Chris Okeson 75 – 72 = 147
Rob Schustrich 75 – 72 = 147
Dave Trier 76 – 71 = 147
Danny Marr 74 – 75 = 149
Shayne Bishop 76 – 73 = 149
Jim Krivanek 74 – 76 = 150
Howard Clendenin 76 – 75 = 151
Jimmy Wild 76 – 75 = 151
Mitch Levengood 77 – 75 = 152
Tim Hepner 76 – 79 = 155
Brian Smith 76 – 79 = 155
Fred Miller 79 – 76 = 155
Bobby Spino 76 – 80 = 156
Mark Schneidner 76 – 80 = 156
Jimmy Niskanin 78 – 78 = 156
Rob Loomis 81 – 75 = 156
Todd Kolarik 79 – 79 = 158
Bobby Harmon 75 – 84 = 159
Russ Rybka 84 – 76 = 160
Tyler Watkins 78 – 83 = 161
Mason Juersivich 80 – 81 = 161
Dave Snell 81 – 80 = 161
Brian Huntley 84 – 78 = 162
Joshua Widner 83 – 81 = 164
Randy Crider 78 – 87 = 165
Joe Mckenzie 84 – 81 = 165
Ken Troutman 86 – 79 = 165
Brad Stewart 82 – 84 = 166
Ron Cunningham 83 – 84 = 167
Eric Vought 84 – 84 = 168
Jeff Hollingsworth 85 – 83 = 168
Zach Drukenbrod 86 – 82 = 168
Mark Hatch 86 – 82 = 168
Mike Armour 80 – 89 = 169
Bobby Hale 81 – 88 = 169
Jeff Wenger 85 – 84 = 169
Don Coleman 88 – 81 = 169
Chris Helaney 83 – 87 = 170
Austin Griffith 85 – 85 = 170
Dennis Berkheimer 86 – 85 = 171
Kevin Breen 89 – 82 = 171
Rick Smith 85 – 88 = 173
Mark Youngman 89 – 84 = 173
Matt Frey 88 – 86 = 174
Brian Sovak 91 – 83 = 174
Ryan Lowers 90 – 85 = 175
Nick Foschia 92 – 84 = 176
Bill Mooney 96 – 80 = 176
Ryan Hostetler 91 – 87 = 178
John Vellios 96 – 87 = 183
Jersey Jeff 87 – 97 = 184
Yianni Vellios 92 – 95 = 187
Jack Vanadia 94 – 93 = 187
Kevin Larizza 94 – 94 = 188
Cliff Griffith 96 – 92 = 188
Bernie Chupek 89 – 100 = 189
Jeff Mccurrah 94 – 97 = 191
Chad Vogelsang 100 – 100 = 200
George Ferguson 100 – 105 = 205
Brian Welk 104 – 110 = 214
Doug Fleming 79 – DNS
Bob Berkheimer 82 – NC
Joe “Nemo” 82 – DNS
Kevin Sloan 82 – NC
Ben Mcmillen 85 – DNS
Matt Gasser 87 – NC
Mike Witmer 87 – DNS
Adam Lengyl 90 – DNS
Tom Markham 90 – DNS
Landon Palay 91 – NC
Raul Mendoza NC – 82
Mark Thomas WD
John Sullivan WD
Sunday Skins:
Hole 2 – HJ Wenger (2) $425
Hole 7 – Dave Trier (2) $425
Hole 13 – Dave Trier (3) $425
Hole 15 – Rob Schustrich (3) $425
