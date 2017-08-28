Ken Koprivec played flawless golf on Sunday in the final round of the 2017 Chippewa Championship.

That perfection brought him his fourth Chippewa Championship title.

In control throughout the day, Kenny’s bogey-free 3-under par 68, combined with his first round score of even par 71, netted him a three shot victory over a field of seasoned competitors.

He made it look easy, too. He hit the vast majority of fairways and greens. He never seemed to be in danger of making a bogey. Heck, his longest par putt measured five feet, maybe.

Koprivec has spaced out his four career victories at Chippewa: his first came in 1997, and his last before this one came 13 years ago, in 2004. That is longevity.

Normally a lights-out putter, first round leader Mike Simpson struggled a bit all day to get the ball to drop. He ghosted a number of edges and had a couple of par putts hang on the lip.

After 68 on Saturday, Simpson finished the two-day event alone in second place at even par 142, fighting for a Sunday 74.

Another two shots behind Simpson, HJ Wenger finished in solo third after rounds of 73-71.

Charlly Pak matched Koprivec’s round of the day, posting a Sunday 68 of his own to join Aaron Crewse in a tie for fourth place.

John Kabasky and Allen Freeman finished T6 at 146 to round out the prize winners.

Dave Trier grabbed two skins of four won on the day Sunday — including an eagle on the par-4 seventh — to net a tidy $850. Wenger and Rob Schustrich birdied their way to the other two second round skins.

Round 2 Photo Gallery here >. (Pictures by Leah Okeson; thanks for taking on official photographer duties.)

Kudos to the staff at Chippewa for the incredible food and beverage work throughout the weekend. The cookout lunch at the turn both days was perfect, the appetizers on Saturday were well done, and the pork and corn dinner on Sunday evening was the iconic end-of-summer meal. The $125 entry fee for all that deliciousness plus two days of tournament golf with prizes is quite the deal.

Tip of the hat to Kevin Larizza and Brad Stewart for once again making it all happen…

FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Chippewa Championship

Chippewa Golf Club, Doylestown | Par 71

August 26 -27, 2017

Kenny Koprivec 71 – 68 = 139 $560 + 2018 Membership

Mike Simpson 68 – 74 = 142 $300.00

HJ Wenger 73 – 71 = 144 $260.00

Aaron Crewse 74 – 71 = 145 $205.00

Charlly Pak 77 – 68 = 145 $205.00

John Kabasky 71 – 75 = 146 $130.00

Allen Freeman 73 – 73 = 146 $130.00

Chris Okeson 75 – 72 = 147

Rob Schustrich 75 – 72 = 147

Dave Trier 76 – 71 = 147

Danny Marr 74 – 75 = 149

Shayne Bishop 76 – 73 = 149

Jim Krivanek 74 – 76 = 150

Howard Clendenin 76 – 75 = 151

Jimmy Wild 76 – 75 = 151

Mitch Levengood 77 – 75 = 152

Tim Hepner 76 – 79 = 155

Brian Smith 76 – 79 = 155

Fred Miller 79 – 76 = 155

Bobby Spino 76 – 80 = 156

Mark Schneidner 76 – 80 = 156

Jimmy Niskanin 78 – 78 = 156

Rob Loomis 81 – 75 = 156

Todd Kolarik 79 – 79 = 158

Bobby Harmon 75 – 84 = 159

Russ Rybka 84 – 76 = 160

Tyler Watkins 78 – 83 = 161

Mason Juersivich 80 – 81 = 161

Dave Snell 81 – 80 = 161

Brian Huntley 84 – 78 = 162

Joshua Widner 83 – 81 = 164

Randy Crider 78 – 87 = 165

Joe Mckenzie 84 – 81 = 165

Ken Troutman 86 – 79 = 165

Brad Stewart 82 – 84 = 166

Ron Cunningham 83 – 84 = 167

Eric Vought 84 – 84 = 168

Jeff Hollingsworth 85 – 83 = 168

Zach Drukenbrod 86 – 82 = 168

Mark Hatch 86 – 82 = 168

Mike Armour 80 – 89 = 169

Bobby Hale 81 – 88 = 169

Jeff Wenger 85 – 84 = 169

Don Coleman 88 – 81 = 169

Chris Helaney 83 – 87 = 170

Austin Griffith 85 – 85 = 170

Dennis Berkheimer 86 – 85 = 171

Kevin Breen 89 – 82 = 171

Rick Smith 85 – 88 = 173

Mark Youngman 89 – 84 = 173

Matt Frey 88 – 86 = 174

Brian Sovak 91 – 83 = 174

Ryan Lowers 90 – 85 = 175

Nick Foschia 92 – 84 = 176

Bill Mooney 96 – 80 = 176

Ryan Hostetler 91 – 87 = 178

John Vellios 96 – 87 = 183

Jersey Jeff 87 – 97 = 184

Yianni Vellios 92 – 95 = 187

Jack Vanadia 94 – 93 = 187

Kevin Larizza 94 – 94 = 188

Cliff Griffith 96 – 92 = 188

Bernie Chupek 89 – 100 = 189

Jeff Mccurrah 94 – 97 = 191

Chad Vogelsang 100 – 100 = 200

George Ferguson 100 – 105 = 205

Brian Welk 104 – 110 = 214

Doug Fleming 79 – DNS

Bob Berkheimer 82 – NC

Joe “Nemo” 82 – DNS

Kevin Sloan 82 – NC

Ben Mcmillen 85 – DNS

Matt Gasser 87 – NC

Mike Witmer 87 – DNS

Adam Lengyl 90 – DNS

Tom Markham 90 – DNS

Landon Palay 91 – NC

Raul Mendoza NC – 82

Mark Thomas WD

John Sullivan WD

Sunday Skins:

Hole 2 – HJ Wenger (2) $425

Hole 7 – Dave Trier (2) $425

Hole 13 – Dave Trier (3) $425

Hole 15 – Rob Schustrich (3) $425