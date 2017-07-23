After Saturday’s 68, Tom Whittaker opened the second round of the 2017 Big Met Course Championship with a one shot lead over Joe Puch and Jimmy Wild, who each shot 69.

Puch took over the lead through 27 holes by going 3-under par 33 on the front nine, which included an eagle on the par-4 6th hole.

But Whittaker quickly struck back with an eagle of his own on the par-5 13 hole. He followed that up with three more birdies to close out the back nine with a 4-under par 32, putting him in the clubhouse with a 9-under par total of 68-67.

Whittaker’s 135 scores was enough for a two shot victory over Puch, who finished at 7-under par.

Phil Latsko also turned in two sub-par rounds, finishing at 5-under par 139 total to earn third place honors.

Jimmy Wild finished in solo 4th place at 2-under par 142.

All players at a score of 151 and better advance to the Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship at Manakiki on August 11th, 12th, and 13th.



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Big Met Course Championship

and Cleveland Amateur Qualifier

Big Met Golf Course, Fairview Park

Sat – Sun, July 22 – 23, 2017

1 Whittacker, Thomas 68 – 67 = 135

2 Puch, Joe 69 – 68 = 137

3 Latsko, Phil* 71 – 68 = 139

4 Wild, Jimmy 69 – 73 = 142

5 Cawley, Mike 71 – 72 = 143

6 Garswood, Jack* 71 – 74 = 145

7 Roth, Justin 73 – 73 = 146

8 Frey, Matt 73 – 74 = 147

9 Moore, Tim 70 – 79 = 149

9 Young, John 73 – 76 = 149

9 Milo, Charles 74 – 75 = 149

12 Junguilon, Brian 74 – 76 = 150

12 Saari, Scott* 75 – 75 = 150

12 Yeo, Bryan 75 – 75 = 150

12 Nixon, Brandon 76 – 74 = 150

12 German, Gordie 78 – 72 = 150

12 O’Boyle, Tom 78 – 72 = 150

18 Anderson, Ian 74 – 77 = 151

18 Stover, Dave 76 – 75 = 151

18 Johnson, Andrew 77 – 74 = 151

— Cleveland Amateur Qualifier Cut —

21 Olsen, Jim 75 – 77 = 152

21 Smith, Brian 76 – 76 = 152

23 Young, David 77 – 76 = 153

23 Hung, Jeff 78 – 75 = 153

25 Young, Dan 72 – 83 = 155

26 Negrelli, Thomas 73 – 83 = 156

26 Kasberg, Jonathan 74 – 82 = 156

26 Greff, Tim 78 – 78 = 156

26 Niskey, Matt 80 – 76 = 156

30 Feith, Taylor 75 – 82 = 157

30 Michal, Matt 78 – 79 = 157

32 Holmes, Nick 79 – 79 = 158

32 Kardish, Austin 80 – 78 = 158

34 Corabi, Sam 78 – 81 = 159

34 Schatschneider, Anna 81 – 78 = 159

36 Mangan, Martin 77 – 83 = 160

37 Kang, Matt 80 – 81 = 161

37 Beltavski, Mark 80 – 81 = 161

37 Foschia, Nick 83 – 78 = 161

40 Mitchell, Shorne 82 – 80 = 162

40 Mayor, Clay 82 – 80 = 162

40 Teevin, John 83 – 79 = 162

43 Stamper, Sean 81 – 82 = 163

44 Gregory, Matthew 79 – 85 = 164

44 Vaneck, Drew 79 – 85 = 164

46 Saliba, Jason 80 – 85 = 165

46 Beastrom, Nick 83 – 82 = 165

48 Conner, Travis 83 – 83 = 166

48 Miller, Ron 86 – 80 = 166

50 Carr, Andy 80 – 87 = 167

51 Podolsky, Alan 81 – 87 = 168

51 Glending, Jack 84 – 84 = 168

51 Mooney, Bill 86 – 82 = 168

51 Galvan, Brad 89 – 79 = 168

55 Terry, Dan 86 – 83 = 169

56 Ranta, Ben 85 – 104 = 189

X Gomez, Erron 81 – WD = WD

*-previously exempt into Cleveland Am