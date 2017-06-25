FINAL RESULTS: Akron District Golf Association
2017 36-Hole Stroke Play Tournament presented by KFC
Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Course, Sat, June 24th
Barberton Brookside Golf Club, Sun, June 25th
Championship Division RESULTS
1st Howard Clendenin 71 – 69 = 140 $350.00
2nd Crewse 74 – 70 = 144 $300.00
3rd Smith 72 – 75 = 147 $250.00
4th Phipps 74 – 74 = 148 $175.00
4th Peterson 76 – 72 = 148 $175.00
6th Bishop 71 – 78 = 149 $112.50
6th Schustrich 71 – 78 = 149 $112.50
Out of the Money:
Grayson 73 – 77 = 150
Beebe 75 – 75 = 150
Simpson 75 – 76 = 151
Bojc 77 – 74 = 151
Marr 74 – 78 = 152
Loomis 79 – 76 = 155
Ribelli 80 – 79 = 159
Wenger 78 – 82 = 160
B. Vincelette 80 – 80 = 160
K. Hull 80 – 81 = 161
Armour 86 – 76 = 162
Buehler 78 – 86 = 164
Watkins 85 – 82 = 167
Drukenbrod 87 – 81 = 168
Pech 84 – 85 = 169
Barbas 88 – 81 = 169
Mitchell 83 – 88 = 171
C. Vincelette 90 – 82 = 172
Hostetler 90 – 88 = 178
O. Hochswender 92 – 90 = 182
Warren 82 – WD = WD
Li 87 – WD = WD
CHAMPIONSHIP SKINS: $35 ea Sunday
B. Vincelette 3 on #3
M. Simpson 3 on #4
B. Smith 3 on #8
Clendenin 2 on #9
B. Vincelette 4 on #10
Clendenin 2 on #15
Armour 3 on #18
SENIOR DIVISION RESULTS
1st Bruno Chirumbolo 71 – 73 = 144* $350.00
2nd Cea 75 – 69 = 144 $300.00
3rd Zitkovic 74 – 72 = 146 $250.00
4th De. Cutlip 74 – 75 = 149 $175.00
4th Skidmore 77 – 72 = 149 $175.00
6th Thomas 75 – 75 = 150 $112.50
6th Stack 76 – 74 = 150 $112.50
Out of the Money:
M. Hochswender 76 – 75 = 151
Huntley 76 – 75 = 151
Lahnan 78 – 75 = 153
Niskanen 78 – 75 = 153
Martin 78 – 76 = 154
Marsinek 79 – 76 = 155
Allen 81 – 74 = 155
Dean 81 – 74 = 155
Merrow 78 – 78 = 156
Da. Cutlip 80 – 76 = 156
Borlin 76 – 81 = 157
Szwast 78 – 79 = 157
Mendoza 78 – 79 = 157
Baugh 78 – 79 = 157
Ciccarello 77 – 81 = 158
Seever 80 – 78 = 158
Laubacher 80 – 78 = 158
Wilson 77 – 82 = 159
Trier 77 – 83 = 160
Fleming 76 – 85 = 161
Tarter 82 – 80 = 162
Hedrick 82 – 80 = 162
Luckenbaugh 83 – 87 = 170
D. Hull 86 – 84 = 170
Davis 81 – WD = WD
Miller 91 – WD = WD
SENIOR SKINS: $55 ea Sunday
Zitkovic 3 on #4
Marsinek 3 on # 11
Skidmore 3 on #12
Stack 2 on #13
M. Thomas 3 on #14
Huntley 3 on #15
Merchandise Certificate amounts listed above will be available at Foxy Golf in Akron.
