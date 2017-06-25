FINAL RESULTS: Akron District Golf Association

2017 36-Hole Stroke Play Tournament presented by KFC

Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Course, Sat, June 24th

Barberton Brookside Golf Club, Sun, June 25th

Championship Division RESULTS

1st Howard Clendenin 71 – 69 = 140 $350.00

2nd Crewse 74 – 70 = 144 $300.00

3rd Smith 72 – 75 = 147 $250.00

4th Phipps 74 – 74 = 148 $175.00

4th Peterson 76 – 72 = 148 $175.00

6th Bishop 71 – 78 = 149 $112.50

6th Schustrich 71 – 78 = 149 $112.50

Out of the Money:

Grayson 73 – 77 = 150

Beebe 75 – 75 = 150

Simpson 75 – 76 = 151

Bojc 77 – 74 = 151

Marr 74 – 78 = 152

Loomis 79 – 76 = 155

Ribelli 80 – 79 = 159

Wenger 78 – 82 = 160

B. Vincelette 80 – 80 = 160

K. Hull 80 – 81 = 161

Armour 86 – 76 = 162

Buehler 78 – 86 = 164

Watkins 85 – 82 = 167

Drukenbrod 87 – 81 = 168

Pech 84 – 85 = 169

Barbas 88 – 81 = 169

Mitchell 83 – 88 = 171

C. Vincelette 90 – 82 = 172

Hostetler 90 – 88 = 178

O. Hochswender 92 – 90 = 182

Warren 82 – WD = WD

Li 87 – WD = WD

CHAMPIONSHIP SKINS: $35 ea Sunday

B. Vincelette 3 on #3

M. Simpson 3 on #4

B. Smith 3 on #8

Clendenin 2 on #9

B. Vincelette 4 on #10

Clendenin 2 on #15

Armour 3 on #18

SENIOR DIVISION RESULTS

1st Bruno Chirumbolo 71 – 73 = 144* $350.00

2nd Cea 75 – 69 = 144 $300.00

3rd Zitkovic 74 – 72 = 146 $250.00

4th De. Cutlip 74 – 75 = 149 $175.00

4th Skidmore 77 – 72 = 149 $175.00

6th Thomas 75 – 75 = 150 $112.50

6th Stack 76 – 74 = 150 $112.50

Out of the Money:

M. Hochswender 76 – 75 = 151

Huntley 76 – 75 = 151

Lahnan 78 – 75 = 153

Niskanen 78 – 75 = 153

Martin 78 – 76 = 154

Marsinek 79 – 76 = 155

Allen 81 – 74 = 155

Dean 81 – 74 = 155

Merrow 78 – 78 = 156

Da. Cutlip 80 – 76 = 156

Borlin 76 – 81 = 157

Szwast 78 – 79 = 157

Mendoza 78 – 79 = 157

Baugh 78 – 79 = 157

Ciccarello 77 – 81 = 158

Seever 80 – 78 = 158

Laubacher 80 – 78 = 158

Wilson 77 – 82 = 159

Trier 77 – 83 = 160

Fleming 76 – 85 = 161

Tarter 82 – 80 = 162

Hedrick 82 – 80 = 162

Luckenbaugh 83 – 87 = 170

D. Hull 86 – 84 = 170

Davis 81 – WD = WD

Miller 91 – WD = WD

SENIOR SKINS: $55 ea Sunday

Zitkovic 3 on #4

Marsinek 3 on # 11

Skidmore 3 on #12

Stack 2 on #13

M. Thomas 3 on #14

Huntley 3 on #15

Merchandise Certificate amounts listed above will be available at Foxy Golf in Akron.