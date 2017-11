After 52 years in business, Emerald Woods Golf Course in Columbia Station has closed permanently.

The first golf course closure in Northeast Ohio after the 2017 season was announced in a tweet on November 13:

“Emerald Woods signing off for the last time. Thank you for 52 great years!! God Bless!”

The affordable golf course had 5 nine-hole layouts, some of which were quite challenging. But turf conditions were frequently panned on the course ratings websites and on social media.