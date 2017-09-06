NEOH College Golf

CSU’s Butler Claims Medalist Honors at Schwartz Invitational

CSU Vikings' Madison Butler

Cleveland State freshman Madison Butler claimed medalist honors in her first collegiate tournament to help the Vikings finish third of 10 teams at the 2017 Roseanne Schwartz Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at the par-72 Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman.

It is the ninth time a CSU player has been medalist at a tournament and Butler becomes the fifth player in program history to win a tournament.

Butler, who shot an even-par 72 in Monday’s first round, carded a 77 on Tuesday to finish with a 36-hole total of 149 to finish two shots ahead of four golfers who tied for second place.

