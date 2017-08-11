

On and off thundershowers forced Cleveland Metroparks Golf to cancel the first round of the 2017 Greater Cleveland Amateur Golf Championship at Manakiki today.

The event will be shortened to 36 holes, with play beginning tomorrow morning in Willoughby Hills as previously scheduled (posted again below).

A cut will still be made after Saturday’s round to the low 50% of the field and ties, plus all additional players within ten shots of the lead. Sunday’s final round will begin teeing off at 8 a.m. with the leaders in the last groups.





GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:

2017 Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship

Manakiki Golf Course,

Willoughby Hills, Ohio

Saturday, August 12th



#1 TEE

8:00 Bill Speirs

Andrew Johnson

Darren Phipps

8:10 Aaron Crooks

Ian Anderson

Jeffrey Barbas

8:20 Byran Yeo

Ronald Ritner

Joe Ribelli

8:30 Charles Milo

Sam Swenton

Michael Klaric

8:40 Chandler Walnch

Taylor Feith

John Young

8:50 John Shnur

Joe Blackburn

Tim Moore

9:00 Josh Blaustein

Scott Chinnawatt

Matt Frey

9:10 George Smiltins

Jamison Wood

Justin Roth

9:20 Bejamin Meola

Brian Poe

Mike Cawley

9:30 Jack Garswood

Brett Kaufman

Phillp Bojc

9:40 Drake Tobias

Joe Puch

Chris Okeson

9:50 Tom O’Boyle

Chris Eggleton



#10 TEE

8:00 Jeff Deal

Kyle Jacob

8:10 Gordie German

Mike Witmer

Ward Crane

8:20 Brandon Nixon

Larry Kerns

Eric Wonkovich

8:30 Brian Junguilon

Joe DiDonato

Chris Davis

8:40 Andrew Bailey

Doug Barber

Seth Pech

8:50 Mark Foss

Jeff Sawtike

Dave Stover

9:00 John Niedzialek

Matthew McAdoo

Tony Briggs

9:10 Paul LaGrotteria

Steve Blackburn Sr.

Paul Woznicki

9:20 Patrick Schultz

Jimmy Wild

Andrew Grayson

9:30 Phil Latsko

Andrew Jendre

Brenden McGlyn

9:40 Howard Clendenin

Nikko Anagnost

Robert Schustrich

9:50 Thomas Whittacker

A.J. Borisa

Steve Blackburn Jr.

10:00 Ryan Stefanski

David Sotka

Jason Jendre