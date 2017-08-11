On and off thundershowers forced Cleveland Metroparks Golf to cancel the first round of the 2017 Greater Cleveland Amateur Golf Championship at Manakiki today.
The event will be shortened to 36 holes, with play beginning tomorrow morning in Willoughby Hills as previously scheduled (posted again below).
A cut will still be made after Saturday’s round to the low 50% of the field and ties, plus all additional players within ten shots of the lead. Sunday’s final round will begin teeing off at 8 a.m. with the leaders in the last groups.
GROUPINGS AND STARTING TIMES:
2017 Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship
Manakiki Golf Course,
Willoughby Hills, Ohio
Saturday, August 12th
#1 TEE
8:00 Bill Speirs
Andrew Johnson
Darren Phipps
8:10 Aaron Crooks
Ian Anderson
Jeffrey Barbas
8:20 Byran Yeo
Ronald Ritner
Joe Ribelli
8:30 Charles Milo
Sam Swenton
Michael Klaric
8:40 Chandler Walnch
Taylor Feith
John Young
8:50 John Shnur
Joe Blackburn
Tim Moore
9:00 Josh Blaustein
Scott Chinnawatt
Matt Frey
9:10 George Smiltins
Jamison Wood
Justin Roth
9:20 Bejamin Meola
Brian Poe
Mike Cawley
9:30 Jack Garswood
Brett Kaufman
Phillp Bojc
9:40 Drake Tobias
Joe Puch
Chris Okeson
9:50 Tom O’Boyle
Chris Eggleton
#10 TEE
8:00 Jeff Deal
Kyle Jacob
8:10 Gordie German
Mike Witmer
Ward Crane
8:20 Brandon Nixon
Larry Kerns
Eric Wonkovich
8:30 Brian Junguilon
Joe DiDonato
Chris Davis
8:40 Andrew Bailey
Doug Barber
Seth Pech
8:50 Mark Foss
Jeff Sawtike
Dave Stover
9:00 John Niedzialek
Matthew McAdoo
Tony Briggs
9:10 Paul LaGrotteria
Steve Blackburn Sr.
Paul Woznicki
9:20 Patrick Schultz
Jimmy Wild
Andrew Grayson
9:30 Phil Latsko
Andrew Jendre
Brenden McGlyn
9:40 Howard Clendenin
Nikko Anagnost
Robert Schustrich
9:50 Thomas Whittacker
A.J. Borisa
Steve Blackburn Jr.
10:00 Ryan Stefanski
David Sotka
Jason Jendre
