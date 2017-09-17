Josh Clay of Massillon birdied the final hole to win the Championship Division by one, while Rick Bryson of Akron ran away with the Senior Division in the 2017 Akron District Golf Association’s Golfer of the Year Tournament.

The golf course conditions at Shady Hollow Country Club in Massillon were fantastic for the GOY, and two days of sunny and calm weather made for an enjoyable finish to the ADGA season.

The Championship Division featured a four player battle down to the final holes. Clay, Kurt Peterson, Howard Clendenin and Brian Smith all had a shot at the title on the closing holes on Sunday.

But a spectacular par save after a tee shot that found the creek alongside the fairway on the par-4 17th, followed by a center-cut birdie from 10 feet on the tricky uphill 18th hole gave Shady Hollow member Josh Clay the victory by a single shot.

Peterson, another Shady Hollow member, had the best chance at tying Clay on the last green. Putting before Clay from about 18 feet, Peterson’s putt had perfect speed and finished about six inches past the hole, but it grazed the low-left side of the cup and failed to fall. From there, Clay buried his birdie putt to win outright and avoid a playoff with Peterson.

How good was the scoring of the final foursome? Clay won the 36-hole event at 7-under par, Peterson finished -6, Clendenin was 5-under, and Brian Smith bogeyed the last from the bunker to finish at -4.

Next at T5 with a solid score of even par 144 were Mike Simpson and Aaron Crewse.

Rick Bryson cruised to the Senior Division win in the Golfer of the Year event.

Bryson’s Sunday score of 2-under par 70 left him at 5-under par total for the 36 holes, good for a whopping six shot victory.

Doug Fleming finished in solo second place at 1-over par 145.

With their victories, Clay receives a paid entry into the 2018 Ohio Open at Weymouth and Fox Den Country Clubs, while Bryson receives a pass into the 2018 Ohio Senior Open at Firestone West. Both exemptions are courtesy of the Northern Ohio PGA.

A tip of the cap to Tire Source for sponsoring the ADGA GOY Tournament once again. And the players wish to thank Titleist/Footjoy for its gift pack of a glove and Pro V golf balls for all.

And of course, a big thanks to ADGA Director Tim Davis and his daughter Kristin Davis for all of the work they did all season long, running great events for the competitive players of the Akron District. We all look forward to 2018!



FINAL RESULTS: Akron District Golf Association

2017 Golfer of the Year Tournament

Presented by Tire Source

Shady Hollow Country Club, Massillon

September 16 – 17, 2017

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

Josh Clay 69 – 68 = 137 $325

Kurt Peterson 69 – 69 = 138 $275

Howard Clendenin 70 – 69 = 139 $225

Brian Smith 69 – 71 = 140 $200

Mike Simpson 71 – 73 = 144

Aaron Crewse 72 – 72 = 144

Allen Freeman 74 – 77 = 151

Shayne Bishop 77 – 75 = 152

Kory Hull 77 – 75 = 152

Brian Vincelette 74 – 81 = 155

Mark Schneider 73 – 83 = 156

Brian Beebe 78 – 78 = 156

Mike Armour 79 – 78 = 157

Tommy Li 79 – 79 = 158

Jeff Barbas 75 – 85 = 160

Dan Marr 78 – 83 = 161

Alex Loftin 82 – 81 = 163

Rob Loomis 80 – 85 = 165

Tyler Watkins 84 – 89 = 173

SUNDAY CHAMPIONSHIP SKINS: $31 ea

Alex Loftin #1

Josh Clay #2

Howard Clendenin #4, #6

Mike Simpson #5

Kurt Peterson #14

SENIOR DIVISION

Rick Bryson 69 – 70 = 139 $325

Doug Fleming 72 – 73 = 145 $275

Bruno Chirumbolo 74 – 73 = 147 $225

Mark Borlin 73 – 75 = 148 $100

Ed Marsinek 73 – 75 = 148 $100

Bobby Spino 75 – 74 = 149

Dave Trier 76 – 74 = 150

Fred Martin 76 – 75 = 151

Fred Miller 77 – 75 = 152

Jeff Dean 80 – 72 = 152

Larry Lahnan 80 – 72 = 152

Jim Cea 76 – 78 = 154

Tom Seever 76 – 78 = 154

Dean Cutlip 76 – 79 = 155

Mark Ciccarello 78 – 77 = 155

Tom Stack 77 – 79 = 156

Dave Cutlip 79 – 77 = 156

Jim Niskanen 75 – 82 = 157

Tom Skidmore 80 – 78 = 158

Troy Luckenbaugh 78 – 81 = 159

Mark Thomas 82 – 87 = 159

Doug Hull 83 – 82 = 165

Sam Spino. Jr 82 – 84 = 166

Raul Mendoza 82 – 86 = 168

Terry Szwast 86 – 85 = 171

SUNDAY SENIOR SKINS: $83 ea

Bobby Spino #3

Dave Trier #5

Dave Cutlip #13