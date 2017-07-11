Chippewa Scratch League Washed Out

The Monday, July 10th edition of the Chippewa Scratch League was washed out due to heavy thunderstorms in Doylestown.

The season will be extended to Monday, October 2nd to conduct 18 weeks of competition.

A reminder, next week the early Noon Big Skins Game will not be played at Chippewa due to the Chippewa Lady’s Scramble Invitational scheduled for July 17th. But Scratch League will be played as normal from 4:30p – 6:30p.

Then the following week will be the first Steak Night of the 2017 season, on July 24th…