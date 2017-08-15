Kevin Larizza has announced some big improvements for the 2017 Chippewa Championship, one of the region’s top annual competitive tournaments coming up Saturday, Aug 26th and Sunday, Aug 27th.

First, an expanded prize pot will be in play for this year’s event, with up to 10 places paid based on a field of 100 players:

1st Place $750 + 2018 Chippewa Membership ($2500 value!)

2nd Place $400

3rd Place $350

4th Place $300

5th Place $250

6th Place $200

7th Place $150

8th Place $100

9th Place $100

10th Place $100

Second, the expanded prizes outlined above — plus all skins and parimutuel wagerings — will be paid out within 30 minutes of the conclusion of the tournament, in either gift certificates or cash at the player’s choice. No waiting a few days as in years past; payment will be made on the barrelhead this year, as fast pay makes fast friends.

Also, the Friday Pairings Party returns this year, starting at 5:30pm on August 25th. Team and parimutuel betting lines will be announced at this event, along with groupings and starting times for the entire field. Plus, $1000 in merchandise and prizes will be given away to those in attendance! Beer, drinks and appetizers will be served until 7pm, so get to Chippy on Friday evening for this bash.

Finally, to allow Director Larizza the opportunity to make fair team and parimutuel betting lines, an entry deadline of Wednesday, August 23rd at 8pm has been set. If you enter before the deadline, your name will be included in the wagering lines. If you miss the entry deadline, you can still enter the tournament late but you will not be included in the reindeer games.

The Chippewa Championship entry fee is still just $125. It’ quite the value for an incredible amount of food and beverage (breakfast and lunch both days, apps Saturday evening, dinner Sunday evening), two days of golf, carts, range balls, the tournament prizes, and the newly relaunched Pairings Party on Friday.

Skins and wagering are extra and optional.

To enter, email the Chippewa pro shop, call them at (330) 658-6126, or stop by and put in your entry.

Remember, entry deadline is Wednesday, August 23 at 8pm!