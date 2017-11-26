Chardon Lakes Golf Club has joined Northeast Ohio Golf as a new Course Member for the 2018 season.

Located in Geauga County, Chardon Lakes Golf Course opened in 1931 with 9 original holes designed by Bert Way (who also designed Firestone North and Mayfield Country Club). In 1963 the ‘new’ nine opened, designed by Don Tincher and Carroll Bazler.

It’s a challenging layout at 6,775 yards: the course record, set by Jack Nicklaus in the 1970s, is still a score of 67.

So welcome Chardon Lakes for 2018! And thanks to CLGC General Manager Bob Acquaviva; we look forward to working with you…