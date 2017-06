The popular Zoar 2 x 4 is coming up this Sunday July 2nd at Zoar Golf Club.

This tournament features a four player scramble format with each team comprised of two, 2-man scramble teams. The better score of the two is recorded, but all birdies and eagles count.

The course is set up easy and each team is challenged to see “how low can you go.”

Entry fee is $50 per man and includes everything. The field is limited so early sign up is encouraged. The Pro shop phone number is 330.874.4653.