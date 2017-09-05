NEOHgolf News

Call for Entries: Turkeyfoot Fall Jumble, Barbour Cup

Aerial view of Sleepy Hollow GC, Brecksville
An aerial view of Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville, Ohio

Two big 2-player amateur team events are coming this weekend and entries are due ASAP!

On Saturday, the 27-hole Turkeyfoot Fall 2-Man Jumble will be played on all three nines at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links in Akron. 9 holes each of scramble, better ball and alternate shot, with prizes available for the overall event, skins and each 9 hole segment. Entry details here >

On Sunday, the Cleveland Metroparks Golf will host its ever-popular Barbour Cup at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville. This 2-player event features the same jumble format, but played over 18 holes. Entry details here >

Get your entries in now, then watch for starting times and complete results from both events on Northeast Ohio Golf!

