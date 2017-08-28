Independent Tournaments

Call for Entries: Thunderbird Fall 2-Man Cash Scramble

Thunderbird

Thunderbird Hills Golf Course Huron OhioPros and ams: enter the fall season’s first BIG CASH SCRAMBLE this coming Saturday, September 2nd at Thunderbird Hills South!

The 2017 Thunderbird Fall 2-Man Cash Scramble will have a substantial prize pot in play: the $300 per team entry fee has $150 per team going towards the cash payout and $60 per team toward the big skins game.

Teams of one pro/one am or two ams accepted. Scorekeepers will accompany each foursome, with random team pairings. Range balls and lunch are included. Tee times start at 9:30 a.m.

ENTRY DEADLINE IS THIS FRIDAY, SEPT 1 at 5 p.m. so call today! To register call the Thunderbird pro shop at (419) 433-4552.

This is a pre-paid event. No refunds will be given after 5 p.m. Sept. 1st…

