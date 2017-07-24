

Northeast Ohio amateur players have some great scramble options from which to choose this weekend:

On Saturday, the second edition of the Zoar Big 2-Man Scramble will be played at Zoar Golf Club. An increased entry fee of $125 per man means a bigger tournament and skins pot than normal will be in play at Zoar;

Also on Saturday, Madison Country Club’s Summer 4-Man Scramble starts at noon and gives far east-side players a low-cost scramble option, while optional skins, pins and other games can increase the stakes;

Then on Sunday, the make-up date for the always popular Turkeyfoot Spring 2-Man Scramble will be played after its early May rain-out. The course is in great shape and a big field is expected.

