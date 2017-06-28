Call For Entries: NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #9 at Good Park

Get your entries in now for this Saturday’s NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #9 event at Good Park Golf Course in Akron!

Tee times start at 10 a.m. this Saturday, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the long July 4th holiday weekend.

All players compete in a single amateur division regardless of age, but do so from age appropriate tees.

The Stroke Play competition is the primary event, but there is also a reduced entry fee Skins-Only option available, too.

Get your entry in by Thursday at 5p…