Call for Entries: ADGA Bud Light 3-Man Shamble

Akron District Golf Association

Bud LightGet your three man team together and register today for Saturday’s Akron District Golf Association’s Bud Light 3-Man Shamble at Seven Hills Golf Course in Hartville, presented by the House of LaRose!

The event will be played in Championship and Senior Divisions. The format: all three players tee off, the best tee shot is selected, then each player finishes the hole individually from there. Two of the best three scores count for the team score.

Entry deadline is this Thursday at 10p.

Then watch Northeast Ohio Golf for starting times on Friday and final results on Saturday evening…

