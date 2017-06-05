Call for Entries: 2017 Zoar Senior Amateur

The 3rd annual Zoar Senior Amateur Championship is slated for this Saturday, June 10th with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m.

This one-day 18-hole tournament features three divisions: ages 50 – 59; ages 60 – 69; and age 70 years and up.

Each division will use a separate teeing ground.

All three 2016 champions are entered again this year to defend their title. Geoff Burge won the first two years in the 50 year old division. Jeff Dean will defend his 60+ title and Joe Hedrick won back to back titles in 70+.

There are still a few openings left. To enter contact the pro shop at Zoar Golf Club at 330.874.4653 or email brad@zoarvillagegolf.com.