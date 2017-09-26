Get your two-player entry in today for this Sunday’s Walden Challenge in Aurora!

The third annual Walden Challenge is a 2-man amateur team event at Club Walden in Aurora, featuring 9 holes of scramble (front) and 9 holes of better ball (back) at scratch, with tee times beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Play will be conducted in one age division, but players under the age of 55 will play from the blue tees while players age 55 and over will play from the white tees (with all tees set up to make certain no significant advantage is gained).

The $100 per player entry fee is a deal: all pot and skins money is paid back at player’s choice (cash or gift certificates), and Walden is only charging $30 per player for golf + cart. So the payouts are strong! Complete event details here >

To enter a team, email Larry Lahnan or call/text him at 216-315-5325. Entry fee is paid in the pro shop on event day.

Then watch Northeast Ohio Golf for starting times posted on Friday, Sep 29th, with complete results posted on Sunday after the event…