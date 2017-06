One of the top two-player events of the season goes for its 18th playing this Saturday at Good Park Golf Course in Akron: the Joe Ungvary Memorial.

The event’s “jumble” format features six holes of scramble, six holes of better ball and six holes of alternate shot — plus the overall total for the day and a segmented skins game.

Entry fee is $110 per player for golf plus all the games, with prizes returned at player’s choice.

To enter, email Tim Davis or call him at (330) 608-2096.