Call for Entries: 2017 Tuscarawas County Amateur Championship

The 2017 Tuscarawas County Amateur Golf Championship is slated for this coming Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8 at Zoar Golf Club in Zoar, Ohio.

This event is open to any low handicap amateur looking to compete in a 36-hole stroke play tournament. The first day’s score determines which of three flights a player will compete in for Sunday’s championship round.

Entry fee is $110 and includes everything: golf, cart, entry, skins game.

Caine Bricker (pictured left) is the defending champion, Randy Gonter won the second flight, and Matt Edwards won the third flight in 2016.

To enter the Tuscarawas County Amateur Golf Championship, contact the Zoar Golf Club pro shop at 330-874-4653.