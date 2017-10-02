City and County Ams

Call for Entries: 2017 Tuscarawas County Amateur Championship

Zoar Village Golf Club

The 2017 Tuscarawas County Amateur Golf Championship is slated for this coming Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8 at Zoar Golf Club in Zoar, Ohio.

This event is open to any low handicap amateur looking to compete in a 36-hole stroke play tournament. The first day’s score determines which of three flights a player will compete in for Sunday’s championship round.

Entry fee is $110 and includes everything: golf, cart, entry, skins game.

Caine BrickerCaine Bricker (pictured left) is the defending champion, Randy Gonter won the second flight, and Matt Edwards won the third flight in 2016.

To enter the Tuscarawas County Amateur Golf Championship, contact the Zoar Golf Club pro shop at 330-874-4653.

Advertise on Northeast Ohio Golf!

No Comment

Leave a reply

Previous Ironwood Friday Skins Goes to $50 for October
Next Season Finale Today at 2017 Chippewa Scratch League

Related Posts

Rob Schustrich
Tom Baugh
Matthew McAdoo 2017 Cleveland Amateur Championship
Howard Clendenin