Call for Entries: 2017 Turkeyfoot Course Championship

Get your entries in today for the Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links Course Championship, to be played this coming Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend!

Saturday tee times start at 11 a.m.; Sunday tee times are based off Saturday scores and begin at 10:30 a.m.

This 2 day, 36-hole individual stroke play event is played in two scratch divisions: Championship Division (under age 60) and Senior Division (age 60+)

The entry fee is $125 per player and includes golf + cart for both days, food and beverages, and tournament prizes. An optional $10 per day big skins game will be run each day as well.

First prize for the Championship Division is set at $500 based on 40 players, and $250 for first place in the Senior Division based on 20 entrants. Prizes will be payed out at the player’s choice in cash or gift certificate. The more players in a division, the greater the payouts!

To enter, call the Turkeyfoot pro shop at (330) 644-5971 or stop in to register…