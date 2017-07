Last call! Entries for this weekend’s 43rd playing of the Summit County Amateur Championship at Good Park Golf Course in Akron will be accepted until Wednesday, August 2nd at 5 p.m.

The field is capped at 168 players, sent off in morning and afternoon waves. There are still a few spots remaining. ENTRY BLANK HERE >

Don’t get shut out! Stop by Good Park today to submit your entry and check, or call the pro shop at (330) 375-2092…