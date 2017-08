Players age 50+: get your entry in now for the 2017 Senior Summity County Amateur Golf Championship starting Friday, August 11th!

Round 1 will be played at Barberton Brookside, while Round 2 on Saturday, Aug 12 goes at Good Park GC in Akron.

Divisions are in play for Ages 50+, 60+ and 70+. Entry fee is $100, plus a big skins game collected on Friday ($10/day, $20 total).