Call for Entries: 2017 Good Park Junior Tournament

Junior players: get registered today for the 2017 Good Park Junior Tournament! The 79th Good Park Junior will be played Wednesday through Friday, July 5 – 7th.

All junior golfers 18 years of age and under are eligible to participate. Entry deadline is Saturday, July 1st, 2017 at 5p.

The first day of play on Wednesday qualifies each player into a flight. Then Thursday and Friday features a two-day medal play tournament by flight.

Separate flights will be set up for all girls, players ages 11 – 12, and players ages 8 – 10.

The $65.00 entry fee entitles each participant to 3 days of golf, prizes, and lunch each day, and trophies for flight winners.

2017 Good Park Junior Tournament Entry Blank [PDF] >

Starting times will be published to golfakroncity.com by Monday July 3rd.

The Good Park Junior Tournament provides 3 scholarships each year to senior high school players pursuing a college education. In the past three years alone, the Dave Barnes Memorial Scholarship Foundation has awarded over $22,000 in college scholarships!

(High school seniors, be sure to pick up your Dave Barnes Scholarship Application when you play in the event at Good Park!)